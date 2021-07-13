ReShape Lifesciences(TM) Launches Online Consumer Marketplace Offering Products Supporting Four Key Dimensions of Wellness: Nutrition, Exercise, Sleep and Stress

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced the launch of ReShape Marketplace ™ as an extension of reshape …

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced the launch of ReShape Marketplace ™ as an extension of reshape care ™, the company's reimbursed telehealth service for weight loss across any physician prescribed therapy. ReShape Marketplace provides consumers with a collection of creative, competitively priced, yet practical wellness products in the areas of nutrition, exercise, sleep, and stress.

"We are proud to launch this marketplace and provide even more tools to support people on their weight-loss journey as well as those seeking health and wellness transformations," commented Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer at ReShape Lifesciences. "We are very excited to add this e-commerce offering to our family of premier surgical products and virtual healthcare services and provide additional support for people in achieving their nutrition activity and exercise goals. Our company continues to demonstrate commitment to advancing the physician-led weight-loss market and establishing ReShape Lifesciences as the predominant access source for best-in-class weight-loss pathways, products, and services that support individual attainment of health and wellness goals."

ReShape Marketplace offers thoughtfully curated products that make it easier to make small changes that lead to big benefits. Examples include portion control guides, weighted-gravity blankets, foam rollers, essential oils, and time-marked water bottles, to name a few. All products are available for purchase on the ReShape Marketplace website.

ABOUT RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshape care ™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.