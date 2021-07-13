Applied UV, Inc. Announces Pricing of $12.0 Million Public Offering of 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light ("UVC") to destroy pathogens safely, …

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light ("UVC") to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced the pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of 480,000 shares of 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), at an initial public offering price of $25.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $12.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about July 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 72,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock. Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock will be paid when declared by the Company's Board of Directors at a fixed rate of 10.5% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per year, payable monthly, equivalent to $2.625 per year. The shares of Series A Preferred Stock are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "AUVIP" on July 20, 2021.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund a segregated dividend account in an amount equal to the first 12 monthly dividend payments and the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including new investments and acquisitions.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as lead book-running manager for this offering and EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is acting as joint book-running manager for this offering.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257197) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and an additional registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) which became effective upon filing. A prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may also be obtained from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Prospectus Department, 640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019 or by email at prospectus@ladenburg.com.