Clickstream Subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Much-Anticipated Launch of the Nifter(TM) Music NFT Marketplace Is Set for Friday July 30th, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021   

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc. ("Rebel") announces the much-anticipated launch of Nifter™, a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace is set for Friday July 30 th , 2021. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a new type of digital asset made possible through blockchain technology. NFTs can be created from any digital asset, including music and audio files, thus creating new streams of Revenues for Artists. Nifter™ is a marketplace allowing for the creation, buying and selling of these music NFTs. You can learn more about Nifter™ on the official website at https://Nifter.io.

Frank Magliochetti, ClickStream CEO stated "We are very excited to be entering the marketplace segment for Music NFTs. It is our firm belief that Nifter™ will be an industry leader for creating, selling and buying non-fungible tokens for music."

Tristan Chaudhry, Rebel CTO stated, "Our simple do-it-yourself process lets any artist, regardless of the size of his or her fan base, issue and mint their own music NFT's, set their own price and issuance of music NFT's, and offer them to fans for purchase, collecting, and investing, all on the Nifter™ Marketplace."

Artists can use the Nifter™ audio NFT creation tool to mint a token for their songs. NFT's can be sold on the Nifter™ marketplace in fixed price or auction style sales. Fans of artists and musicians are able to purchase unique NFTs directly from artists on the Nifter™ Marketplace.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION  
ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™ and Nifter™respectively. For more information, please visit website at https://clickstream.technology/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik™ , is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information please visit Website at http://www.winquik.com/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/ .

HeyPal™ , by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information about HeyPal™, please visit Website at https://www.heypalapp.com/ Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA.

Nifter™ , by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information about Nifter™, please visit Website at https://Nifter.io.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT  
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:  
Frank Magliochetti
CEO
info@clickstream.technology

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655267/Clickstream-Subsidiary-Rebel-Blockch ...

Wertpapier


