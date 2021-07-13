checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Media and Games Invest signs transforming acquisition of Smaato, a leading digital advertising platform, adding on a pro forma FY 2020 basis 51% revenues and 140% EBITDA to its Verve Group

13-Jul-2021 / 14:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 - Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

  • Smaato Guidance for FY 2021 has a revenue of EUR 39 million with an expected adj. EBITDA of EUR 13 million, which represents an adj. EBITDA margin of 33%
     
  • The acquisition of Smaato's programmatic SaaS platform is transformative for MGI's Verve Group adding substantial revenues and EBITDA
     
  • Smaato is valued at an Enterprise Value (EV) of EUR 140 million
     
  • EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.7x based on 2021 forecast, and 6.8x based on expected results in 2022
     
  • The acquisition will be fully paid in cash
     

July 13, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has successfully entered into an agreement with the current shareholder of Smaato, Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)  ("SQI"), to acquire 99.9 percent (which corresponds to all shares of Smaato except for one share) of the shares of Smaato's holding company "Shanghai Yi Qiu Business Management Co., Ltd." (the "Transaction"), following MGI's earlier announcement of its intention to acquire Smaato on June 21, 2021. A call option regarding the remaining 1 share is also agreed and can be executed by MGI earliest from March 31, 2022, and beyond.

