REPAY Expands Acumatica Functionality to Offer Accounts Payable Automation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced the launch of its Vendor Payments Automation solution into Acumatica, a leading cloud ERP company, enabling small and midmarket organizations to streamline accounts payable processes, optimize internal workflows and securely pay vendors and suppliers.

Extending REPAY’s integration to include vendor payments automation will give Acumatica users access to a comprehensive vendor enablement solution with both AR and AP payment automation capabilities. Through streamlining outbound payments, businesses can seamlessly pay vendors with increased efficiency and transparency while saving time and boosting their bottom lines. Additionally, businesses using the integration can significantly reduce their exposure to fraud risks by customizing various controls and eliminating the need to provide sensitive credit card or bank account information to hundreds of vendors.

“With the expansion of accounts payable solutions to our existing integration with Acumatica, we continue our commitment to making transactions simpler for our customers, all while reducing costs and increasing revenue,” said Darin Horrocks, SVP, B2B, REPAY. “We’re looking forward to continuing to build our relationship with the Acumatica team as a sponsor of their annual Acumatica Summit.”

The Vendor Payments Automation solution supports creation and approval of payment groups and invoicing, along with automatic reconciliation and custom reporting within Acumatica.

REPAY is a premier sponsor of Acumatica Summit 2021 and will showcase its integrated AR and AP automation solutions at the event in Las Vegas, Nev. on July 18-23, 2021.

About REPAY
 REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Repay Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


