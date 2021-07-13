checkAd

CURO Updates Selected Q2 2021 Financial Outlook and Announces Rationalization of U.S. Store Network

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 14:32  |  46   |   |   

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO” or the “Company”), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada, today updated selected financial outlook for the second quarter of 2021 and announced a rationalization of its U.S. store network.

Updated 2021 Second Quarter Outlook

The Company updates its previously disclosed 2021 second quarter outlook including (i) 2021 second quarter consolidated revenues of approximately $187 million, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $43 million to $47 million and (iii) Adjusted Earnings Per Share guidance range of $0.25 to $0.30, in each case driven by strong credit performance with low net charge off rates and delinquency rates, as well as managing core operating expenses in line with Company expectations. Based on preliminary information available to the Company as of the date hereof, the Company expects to achieve the high-end of such guidance ranges.

In addition, the Company expects loan balances as of June 30, 2021 of approximately $815 million, split between approximately $224 million in the U.S., $361 million in Canada Direct Lending and $230 million in Canada POS Lending. Further, the Company expects that as of June 30, 2021, both on an actual basis and as adjusted for certain contemplated refinancing transactions, its cash and cash equivalents was (or would have been, as the case may be) approximately $346 million and $312 million, respectively (inclusive of $147 million from the disposition of its investment in Katapult in June), and its net recourse debt (net of unrestricted cash) was (or would have been, as the case may be) approximately $414 million and $460 million, respectively. Lastly, the Company expects that its recourse cash interest expense for the LTM period ended June 30, 2021, both on an actual basis and as adjusted for certain contemplated refinancing transactions, was (or would have been, as the case may be) approximately $58 million and $53 million, respectively. Approximately $23 million of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA for the LTM period ended June 30, 2021 is expected to be attributable to non-recourse interest expense.

