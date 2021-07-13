Aramark Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, was named one the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion,” for the fifth year in a row, by the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI), earning a top-score of 100%.

The DEI, a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, is celebrated by businesses and disability advocates for being the most robust assessment tool to measure disability workplace inclusion.

“Aramark strives to create equity and increase access to opportunities for all employees. We are committed to removing the barriers that may prevent individuals with disabilities from being fully empowered,” said Ash Hanson, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer at Aramark. “Thanks to the incredible work of our ERGs, like Aramark Thrive, we are inspiring everyone to thrive in our company and have fulfilling careers in hospitality.”

“The Disability Equality Index shines a spotlight on companies that believe they have a stake in creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities,” Maria Town, President & CEO, AAPD. “It is a conduit for our work championing disability rights for the 60 million Americans with disabilities and knocking down barriers to employment, technology, and healthcare, and we're thrilled to see the progress being made today.”

As part of its broader 2025, Be Well. Do Well. plan, Aramark is working to reduce inequity, support and grow local communities, and protect the planet. The Company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts are guided by thousands of associates, in eleven employee resource groups, including Aramark Thrive, which is dedicated to the interest of team members who self-identify as having a disability and for caretakers and advocates of those with disabilities. Thrive is a strong cultivator and champion for disability awareness and inclusion within Aramark.

Aramark uses the Disability Equity Index (DEI) to benchmark its disability inclusion efforts and ongoing work toward advancing inclusion for people with disabilities. In addition to the DEI, Aramark has long been recognized by institutions focused on promoting diversity and inclusion, including being named one of DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity, a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality with a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index, and a Top 50 Employer for People with Disabilities by CAREERS & disABLED Magazine.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 270 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

