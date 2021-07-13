checkAd

Charles River Associates (CRA) Establishes New Hydrogen Service Offering

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial and management consulting services, today announced a new integrated hydrogen offering with a focus on helping clients on issues of strategy, organization, and operational issues in this critical area of energy transition to a lower carbon future, and the addition of two senior level consultants to lead this effort.

We’re excited to welcome Rod and Tony as they join our team of experts in enhancing our existing services to help clients develop a strategic perspective on hydrogen market opportunities,” said CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh.

Rod Davies joins CRA’s Marakon practice to spearhead the firm's hydrogen offering. Rod has more than 30 years of broad energy sector experience at BP where he held senior roles in Hydrogen, gas/LNG, renewables and energy systems, including the transition to net-zero. Most recently, he led BP’s hydrogen strategy and implementation plan.

Anthony Meggs will assist CRA’s Marakon practice as a Senior Consultant with over 20 years of experience in alternative energy. Tony currently serves as the Chair of Sellafield Ltd and was previously BP’s Group Head of Technology where he led the group’s Hydrogen business development activities. He has extensive leadership experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors in both the private and public sectors. Tony also co-chaired a Massachusetts Institute of Technology study regarding the future of natural gas.

“We are excited to welcome Rod and Tony and this important new strategic advisory offer to support our clients as they navigate opportunities in hydrogen,” said Neal Kissel co-head of Marakon, CRA’s CEO Advisory Practice. “Hydrogen is destined to play a vital role in the energy transition with applications across the energy system.”

“Energy infrastructure powered by hydrogen is finally becoming a reality; the shift to a decarbonized, electrified economy means that hydrogen will take on growing importance as an energy carrier, with implications in investment, strategy, and regulatory policy. Adding additional expertise to CRA will enable us to assist clients as they face these challenging questions,” said Christopher Russo, Head of CRA’s Energy Practice.

About Marakon

Marakon specializes in corporate strategy and helping CEOs and their leadership teams achieve winning performance and stronger organizations. Marakon has been working with business leaders for more than 30 years and has built a reputation for working with a client portfolio that has consistently outperformed its peers. Its consulting teams combine deep sector experience and functional knowledge. Marakon’s approach is underpinned by value creation as the common denominator for decision making, a rigorous process based on a deep set of facts, and the assessment of alternative strategies as a mechanism to build leadership team commitment to the best path forward.

About CRA's Energy Practice

CRA’s Energy Practice blends decades of industry knowledge with world-class economic and analytical expertise. Investors, executives, and litigators from across the energy sector have turned to CRA for expert advice in hundreds of successful engagements. CRA’s expertise is grounded in a comprehensive understanding of the energy sector, including electricity and gas markets, litigation and regulatory support, market analytics and strategy, energy asset and enterprise valuation, and energy trading and risk management.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Wertpapier


