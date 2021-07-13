Blue Apron to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 3
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski and Chief Financial Officer Randy Greben, to discuss the company’s second quarter 2021 results and business outlook.
The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 883-0383 or (412) 902-6506; the conference ID is 2305652. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com.
A recording of the webcast will be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com following the conference call. Additionally, a replay of the conference call can be accessed until Tuesday, August 10, 2021 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, utilizing the replay access code 10158146.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron’s vision is “better living through better food.” Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005138/en/
