Blue Apron to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 3

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski and Chief Financial Officer Randy Greben, to discuss the company’s second quarter 2021 results and business outlook.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 883-0383 or (412) 902-6506; the conference ID is 2305652. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com.