AstroNova Achieves Tier 1 Supplier Status from Airbus to Produce Flight Deck Printers for A320 Family of Aircraft

“Qualification as a Tier 1 supplier for the A320 is a significant accomplishment for AstroNova and our Aerospace business unit,” said Gregory A. Woods, AstroNova’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Direct-supplier status means that we have achieved all of Airbus’ stringent qualification standards across four areas: engineering, manufacturing, aftermarket support and program management. Joining the direct Airbus supplier network is a further testament to the quality and high level of performance AstroNova has attained as a growing global aerospace supplier.”

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that it has been qualified as a Tier 1 supplier by Airbus for the A320 Family of commercial aircraft. The designation enables AstroNova to supply its flight deck printers directly to Airbus rather than through a third party. Prior to becoming a Tier 1 supplier to Airbus, AstroNova supplied its flight deck printers to Airbus via a third-party supply agreement. The agreement has been in place since 2017, when AstroNova acquired an exclusive worldwide license from Honeywell International, Inc. to manufacture its PTA-45B narrow-format cockpit data printer for the A320 portfolio.

Through its Aerospace business unit, AstroNova produces a range of airborne printers and networking systems for commercial, business jet and military aircraft. In addition to Airbus, AstroNova is qualified as a Tier 1 supplier by most of the world’s leading airframe manufacturers including Boeing, Embraer, Dassault Aviation, ATR, Lockheed and Gulfstream.

About AstroNova

AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, is focused on designing, manufacturing, distributing and servicing a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Company's Product Identification segment offers a complete line-up of label and direct-to-package printing hardware and supplies, allowing customers to mark, track and enhance their products' appearance. Supported by AstroNova's customer application experts and technology leadership in printing, material science and high-speed data processing, customers benefit from an optimized, "total solution" approach. The Test and Measurement segment includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit. This segment designs and manufactures flight deck printers, networking hardware and related accessories serving the world's aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for the cockpit, the cabin and so much more. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information included in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. These statements may include the use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s qualification as a Tier 1 supplier to Airbus, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and subsequent filings AstroNova makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005237/en/