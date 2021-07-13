PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners

Upon closing, expected in Q3 2021, MCP will join PGIM’s multi-manager structure under the oversight of Eric Adler, president and chief executive officer of PGIM Real Estate. MCP’s co-founders Dr. Christian Diller and Dr. Marco Wulff will continue to manage the business and serve as co-chief executive officers.

PGIM, the $1.5 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners (MCP), a European-based private equity secondaries asset manager. The closing of the transaction is subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals.

“PGIM’s multi-manager model is based on the belief that highly specialized investment teams with expertise in an asset class allow us to remain focused on delivering investment outperformance on behalf of our clients,” said David Hunt, president and chief executive officer of PGIM. “Montana Capital Partners’ deep expertise in private equity secondaries, coupled with its strategic and cultural alignment with PGIM, make it the right partner to further enhance our alternatives capabilities.”

Following the acquisition, MCP will maintain investment autonomy and independence, with its fully committed team headquartered in Switzerland, while benefitting from PGIM’s global distribution, sourcing and operational, compliance and regulatory support.

Bringing together the benefits of global scale and deep asset-class expertise across public and private markets, PGIM seeds, develops, and manages a broad range of liquid and alternative strategies for some of the largest institutional investors globally. The acquisition of MCP significantly enhances PGIM’s existing alternatives offering, which is currently $253 billion in assets under management in strategies across PGIM Fixed Income, PGIM Real Estate, PGIM Private Capital, Jennison Associates and QMAW.

“We are thrilled to welcome the MCP team to PGIM,” said Eric Adler, president and CEO of PGIM Real Estate. “As specialist investors in the private equity secondary market, with a solid performance track record and a strong network of client relationships, MCP will complement PGIM’s robust real assets capabilities, while providing access to a new and differentiated investment opportunity to the clients we serve.”

Dr. Marco Wulff, co-CEO of Montana Capital Partners, comments, “PGIM’s global scale and investment expertise make it an ideal home for Montana Capital Partners to continue to grow. It was important for us to find a partner with whom we can grow and strengthen our core business, while allowing us to offer our clients richer options by combining what we do with PGIM’s capabilities. Furthermore, we also retain our investment autonomy to continue our strategy and track record which provides outperformance for our investors.”