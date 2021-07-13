checkAd

MetLife Names Tia Hodges Head of Corporate Giving and Employee Volunteerism

13.07.2021   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Tia Hodges will join the company as vice president and head of Corporate Giving and Employee Volunteerism, effective July 26, 2021. Hodges will also serve as president and chief executive officer of MetLife Foundation. She will report to Mike Zarcone, executive vice president and head of Corporate Affairs for MetLife and chairman of MetLife Foundation.

“Tia brings deep experience developing and implementing strategies across the philanthropic, nonprofit and social impact sectors to drive systemic change and economic progress,” said Zarcone. “She will further strengthen our ability to advance MetLife as a force for good in the world.”

Hodges joins MetLife from the Citi Foundation, where she led the U.S. Youth Economic Opportunity portfolio, and philanthropic investments focused on the workforce, education, social innovation, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Previously, Hodges served as program manager for the national advocacy program KaBOOM!, where she collaborated with mayors and other civic leaders to ensure children live in active and healthy communities. Hodges also served as partnership development manager for the hunger-relief organization Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin, where she led strategic partnerships and resources to distribute 15 million pounds of food annually to a network of more than 1,000 nonprofit programs.

Hodges holds a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University Chicago and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

MetLife Foundation is committed to expanding opportunities for low- and moderate-income people around the world. The Foundation partners with nonprofit organizations and social enterprises to create financial health solutions and build stronger communities, while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation’s recent achievements include:

  • Closing in on $1 billion in grants since its founding in 1976 to make a positive impact in communities around the world.
  • Contributing $25 million globally to pandemic relief and recovery.
  • Committing an additional $5 million over three years to advance racial equity in the U.S., building on financial inclusion work among Black/African American communities, including annual contributions of $10 million to support diverse communities and racial equity.
  • Engaging more than 21,000 MetLife employees in volunteer opportunities across the globe, who contributed over 60,000 volunteer hours in 2020.

More information about MetLife Foundation’s impact on communities around the world can be found in MetLife’s 2020 Sustainability Report.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to expanding opportunities for low- and moderate-income people around the world. We partner with nonprofit organizations and social enterprises to create financial health solutions and build stronger communities, while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife’s long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. From its founding through the end of 2020, MetLife Foundation has provided more than $900 million in grants and $87 million in program-related investments to make a positive impact in the communities where MetLife operates. Our financial health work has reached more than 17.3 million low- and moderate-income individuals in 42 countries. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit metlife.org.

Wertpapier


