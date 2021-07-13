checkAd

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Further Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Dr. Sarah Butler as Vice President, Clinical & Medical Affairs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, is pleased to announce that Dr. Sarah Butler has been appointed Vice President, Clinical and Medical Affairs, effective immediately.

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sarah Butler to our team whose expertise in medical affairs and clinical strategy will be a great asset for Perimeter. As we approach launching our pivotal study for clinical validation of our ImgAssist AI software and look towards what is next for our exciting technology, Sarah will provide executive leadership of the development and execution of clinical strategies that establish and expand upon our value proposition with our customers.”

Dr. Sarah Butler stated, “I am excited to be joining Perimeter as the company embarks upon important clinical development initiatives supporting its OCT technology platform, which has the potential to address clear unmet medical needs in surgical specimen imaging. I look forward to contributing to the advancement of Perimeter’s clinical programs with the goal of bringing this innovative technology to physicians and surgeons, who are striving to improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs.”

Dr. Sarah Butler brings to Perimeter extensive healthcare industry experience and a reputation as an expert in global medical education and scientific communication, healthcare systems, clinical trial strategy, conduct, and compliance in clinical and industry environments. Most recently, Dr. Butler was a RAQA (Regulatory Affairs/Quality Assurance) Executive for IBM Watson Health, where she led the development of clinical strategic programs and products in the Watson Health Imaging Division. Previously, since 2013, Dr. Butler has provided leadership and medical expertise guiding the development of clinical strategic programs and products in the fields of infectious disease, oncology, companion diagnostics, medical genetics, and clinical genetics testing at companies including Abbott Inc. and Illumina, Inc. From May 2009 to September 2013, Dr. Butler was Director of the Clinical Cytogenetics Diagnostic Laboratory at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Dr. Butler has a Bachelor of Science in Biology-Genetics from Heidelberg College and a PhD in Biomedical Biology-Molecular Genetics and Molecular Physiology from the University of Dayton. Dr. Butler was a Clinical Post-doctoral Cytogenetics Fellow at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Wertpapier


