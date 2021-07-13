checkAd

NaturalShrimp Files New Patent Application to Expand Its Electrocoagulation Technology

Patent Application Incorporates New Novel Improvements to Recirculating Aquaculture System and Treatment Method for Aquatic Species

DALLAS, TX, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), has filed a new patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to expand its electrocoagulation technology as applied to aquaculture both domestically and internationally. 

The original United States patent 10,163,199 “Recirculating Aquaculture System and Treatment Method for Aquatic Species” was awarded jointly to NaturalShrimp, Inc. and F&T Water Solutions, LLC on December 25, 2018. NaturalShrimp, Inc. recently acquired the assets of F&T Water Solutions, LLC on May 20, 2021 therefore providing NaturalShrimp, Inc. with 100% ownership of patent 10,163,199.

NaturalShrimp’s new patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office now includes enhancements to the original patent based on new novel improvements realized since applying the electrocoagulation technology for shrimp production over the last several years. When awarded, this new patent will further strengthen the legal protection of the Company’s platform electrocoagulation technology as applied to aquaculture both domestically and internationally.   

“I see our patented technology as the key to making recirculating aquaculture systems for aquatic species (not just shrimp) sustainable and profitable,” said Tom Untermeyer, CTO of NaturalShimp. “It’s important for the Company and for our shareholders to protect our developing platform technologies worldwide by continuing to submit new and innovative patent applications.”   

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

