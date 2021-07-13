Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the Latest MicroBuddies "How-To" Video

This latest video, narrated by the Justin Wu, describes the storyline of the Company's newest game MicroBuddies and its characters. Mr. Wu provides a step-by-step guide that explains how to purchase MicroBuddies limited edition Generation 0 Nano Factory Tokens which are required to play the MicroBuddies game. He also educates the viewer more broadly on what non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are, how to create a digital wallet, details the potential value of the Nano Factory Tokens, and how they are used to create cryptocurrency.

KENNETH SQUARE, PENSILVANIA , July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC Pink: GMER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce they have engaged the expertise of renowned crypto-educator and Founder and CEO of DeFi Summit Justin Wu to create their latest "How-To" videos.

As the Founder and CEO of DeFi Summit, Justin Wu is a leading crypto-educator and a highly respected and sought-after thought leader in the crypto space. His company primarily works in the intersection of Fintech and Decentralized Finance (DeFi and Blockchain) and focuses primarily on the Future of Finance and The Internet of Money. He has interviewed and collaborated with the most successful people in the crypto space and has hosted top speakers from Coinbase, Cosmos, Web3 Foundation, Chainlink, among others at his conferences. His personal brand is all about building growth through the development of an educated, connected, and motivated community inspired to build DeFi together.

Justin Wu, DeFi Summit CEO, stated, "NFTs are building a new environment that empowers gamers and collectors to have true ownership of their own digital assets. This creates a new future where games will now have a shared economy and community across multiverses, and I'm excited for what's to come."

To see the latest MicroBuddies How-To video please go to:

https://bit.ly/GetMicroBuddies

As previously reported, the Company is preparing for a third quarter launch of its first collectible NFT game, MicroBuddies where players will be able to collect lovable, self-replicating microbes that passively produce their own cryptocurrency GOO – which will be available to trade on third party cryptocurrency exchanges and will offer exposure to the booming decentralized (DeFi) cryptocurrency market.

Well-bred MicroBuddies will have a high rate of GOO production, so skilled players will be able to create profit opportunities for themselves by playing the game. GOO can then be used to replicate new MicroBuddies from existing ones and artificially select genes for the next generation.