checkAd

Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the Latest MicroBuddies "How-To" Video

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:33  |  44   |   |   

KENNETH SQUARE, PENSILVANIA , July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC Pink: GMER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce they have engaged the expertise of renowned crypto-educator and Founder and CEO of DeFi Summit Justin Wu to create their latest "How-To" videos.

This latest video, narrated by the Justin Wu, describes the storyline of the Company's newest game MicroBuddies and its characters. Mr. Wu provides a step-by-step guide that explains how to purchase MicroBuddies limited edition Generation 0 Nano Factory Tokens which are required to play the MicroBuddies game. He also educates the viewer more broadly on what non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are, how to create a digital wallet, details the potential value of the Nano Factory Tokens, and how they are used to create cryptocurrency.

As the Founder and CEO of DeFi Summit, Justin Wu is a leading crypto-educator and a highly respected and sought-after thought leader in the crypto space. His company primarily works in the intersection of Fintech and Decentralized Finance (DeFi and Blockchain) and focuses primarily on the Future of Finance and The Internet of Money. He has interviewed and collaborated with the most successful people in the crypto space and has hosted top speakers from Coinbase, Cosmos, Web3 Foundation, Chainlink, among others at his conferences. His personal brand is all about building growth through the development of an educated, connected, and motivated community inspired to build DeFi together.

Justin Wu, DeFi Summit CEO, stated, "NFTs are building a new environment that empowers gamers and collectors to have true ownership of their own digital assets. This creates a new future where games will now have a shared economy and community across multiverses, and I'm excited for what's to come." 

To see the latest MicroBuddies How-To video please go to:

https://bit.ly/GetMicroBuddies

As previously reported, the Company is preparing for a third quarter launch of its first collectible NFT game, MicroBuddies where players will be able to collect lovable, self-replicating microbes that passively produce their own cryptocurrency GOO – which will be available to trade on third party cryptocurrency exchanges and will offer exposure to the booming decentralized (DeFi) cryptocurrency market.

Well-bred MicroBuddies will have a high rate of GOO production, so skilled players will be able to create profit opportunities for themselves by playing the game. GOO can then be used to replicate new MicroBuddies from existing ones and artificially select genes for the next generation.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the Latest MicroBuddies "How-To" Video KENNETH SQUARE, PENSILVANIA , July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC Pink: GMER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce they have engaged the expertise of renowned crypto-educator and Founder and CEO of DeFi Summit Justin Wu to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board