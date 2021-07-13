checkAd

Genetron Health Receives CE Mark for 8-Gene Lung Cancer Assay and Provides FDA Reference Panel Comparative Data of its SARS-CoV-2 RNA Test

The CE Mark and comparative data highlight the Company’s capability in providing high quality and consistent testing products

BEIJING, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ:GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that it has received CE Mark for its 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay. Separately, the Company also reported comparative data showing the sensitivity performance of the Genetron SARS-CoV-2 RNA Test.

The CE Mark represents the second regulatory milestone for 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay, as it is already approved by China’s NMPA and is being commercialized in China. This product is based on the Company’s proprietary One-Step Seq Method, offering fast and easy-to-use testing procedures, that is suitable for independent operation within hospitals. With the One-Step Seq technology, the library construction process is finished in one step of reaction, minimizing manual operation to one mixture of reagents with DNA/cDNA. The chance of contamination in the process is minimal with the “sample in library out” workflow. The assay is compatible with the Genetron S5 sequencing platform, and together they offer a two-day turnaround time from sample to report. The 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay covers mutations of EGFR, BRAF, KRAS, HER2 and PIK3CA, translocations of ALK and ROS1, and MET exon 14 skipping, and 7 of these genes are recommended biomarkers by the 2018 NCCN guideline for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients. Several targeted therapy drugs such as Gefitinib, Osimertinib, Crizotinib and Savolitinib have been approved by the NMPA for treatments of NSCLC patients with those genomic alterations.

“We are excited to receive the CE Mark, which represents an important new commercialization opportunity for our 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay. Together with our Genetron S5 and fully automated bioinformatics solutions, we offer an end-to-end, fast turnaround and seamless workflow for hospitals and clinical laboratories that prefer to run NGS testing on their own. We believe that this offers a significant operational advantage for our customers outside China and we have received very positive feedback since launching in China,” said Sizhen Wang, Co-founder and CEO of Genetron Health.

