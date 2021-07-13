MGP Announces Appointment of David Bratcher as Chief Operating Officer

Prior to the acquisition, Bratcher served in a steady progression of leadership roles for over 20 years at Luxco, including serving as President and Chief Operating Officer since 2013. Bratcher was instrumental in supporting Luxco’s growth in those positions. In his new role, Bratcher will continue to report directly to Dave Colo, President and CEO, and will assist Colo with the management of the overall MGP business.

ATCHISON, Kan., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI ), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, is pleased to announce that David Bratcher has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Bratcher recently joined MGP as President, Brands in connection with MGP’s acquisition of Luxco, Inc. and its affiliated companies, a leading branded beverage alcohol company.

“Since joining MGP, David has been key to integrating the Luxco acquisition and has demonstrated the ability to continue to execute our strategic evolution,” said Colo. “David is a proven leader who has played a significant role in Luxco’s success. Having him in this role to drive the continued integration of Luxco and other key initiatives will help ensure we execute our long-term strategies.”

Before joining Luxco, Bratcher served in financial and operational roles for a number of consumer product companies, including serving five years as Controller and then Director of Operations for the international spirits company Allied Domecq, the second-largest spirits company in the world at the time. Bratcher received his bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas. He earned his master’s degree in business administration and his doctorate in management and business administration from Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri.

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP’s offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With U.S. distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana, Kansas, and Washington D.C., and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.