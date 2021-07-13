checkAd

Ehave Releases Additional Information On Partnership With Cutting Edge Data Provider As It Expands Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

Ehave to provide data integrity and patient privacy while allowing patients to share their medical data with medical providers and research organizations

MIAMI, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced a partnership with Health Wizz, a Digital Healthcare IT venture focused on FHIR interoperability and employee wellness, and BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based data solutions for the healthcare industry. Ehave will use BurstIQ's privacy-protecting technology to link clinical trial data using its Dashboard and AI to health data from various sources, including wearables, lab reports, and doctor and hospital visits. Ehave plans to use BurstIQ's privacy-protecting linking technology along with the Health Wizz medical records organizational platform during discovery, clinical development, and commercialization to allow individuals to own and share their health data in a secure and private environment.

Allowing patients and clinical trial participants to share their health data in a secure and private environment will allow Ehave to provide data integrity and patient privacy while allowing patients to share their medical data with medical providers, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials to better understand the treatments and experiences of patients with psychiatric and substance use disorders. Aggregating, organizing and sharing medical records will provide medical professionals with a greater understanding of the medical condition and the effects of available treatments.

"Data collection and organization using AI and blockchain will be essential to the future of healing mental health," said Alfred Farrington II, Chief Information Officer of Ehave.

The healthcare industry lacks comprehensive, easy-to-use tools and systems that allow individuals to own and share their health data in a secure and private environment. The Ehave Dashboard, which was developed through clinical trials with one of the largest children's hospitals in Canada, has the ability to segment data on-chain, which will allow developers, clinicians, researchers, doctors, hospitals, and universities to provide life-changing solutions to patients. The aggregation of data and information into one application has proven effective in streamlining the health process for both patients and providers. The AI powering the Ehave Dashboard is designed to alter itself when it accesses new data. By accessing the new data, the dashboard “learns.” This allows the system to comprehend which efforts are successful and increase the likelihood of using similar steps in the future.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ehave Releases Additional Information On Partnership With Cutting Edge Data Provider As It Expands Capabilities Ehave to provide data integrity and patient privacy while allowing patients to share their medical data with medical providers and research organizationsMIAMI, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board