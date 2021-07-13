SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS ANNOUNCES PENDING ACQUISITION OF FLASHTALKING BY MEDIAOCEAN

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. Upon closing, Safeguard expects to receive approximately $43 million of cash proceeds. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RADNOR, Pa., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE ) (“Safeguard” or the “Company”) today announced that Flashtalking signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mediaocean. The combined entity will leverage Flashtalking’s best-in-class solutions for primary ad serving, creative personalization, identity management, and verification with Mediaocean’s mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising used by the world’s leading brands and agencies.

“We are excited about the pending acquisition of Flashtalking by Mediaocean, which represents another meaningful step in our strategy to monetize Safeguard’s ownership interests. We also want to congratulate the Flashtalking team led by CEO John Nardone on achieving this significant milestone and thank them for their hard work and focused execution,” commented Safeguard CEO Eric C. Salzman.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Safeguard is currently pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multi-year time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, and selling to analysis, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,200 people across 20 global offices and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.