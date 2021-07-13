checkAd

QCI and IPQ Partner on Novel Approach to Drive More Effective Clinical Trials and Diagnostic Outcomes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:31  |  35   |   |   

Quantum-ready Constrained Optimization Provides Key Analytics

LEESBURG, Va., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (OTCQB: QUBT), the leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, today announced a partnership with IPQ Analytics, LLC (IPQ), a life sciences and healthcare analytics innovator that provides a new breed of solutions for improved diagnostics and clinical trial outcomes. Through the partnership, IPQ will analyze real world data to generate novel temporally-defined disease models by combining its unique top-down knowledge graph representation of the patient journey with QCI’s quantum-powered community detection technology.

The ability to analyze complex networks that reflect biological processes and molecular interactions is critical for drug development. A key factor is determining the structure of these networks and detecting interconnected communities. Graph analytics can provide a powerful tool when examining patient symptoms and outcomes for medical analysis. Quantum computing has the potential to transcend limitations of existing systems and improve insight and results. QCI’s QGraph, a component of Qatalyst, empowers drug analysts to solve the most computationally expensive graph problems.

The partnership offers IPQ early access to the QDetect community-detection technology of QGraph. The resulting “next generation phenotypes” (NGP) will be used to “re-diagnose” patients in failed clinical trials to identify responsive patient subgroups; optimize payor reimbursement guidelines to reduce unnecessary testing and ineffective patient treatment; and to enhance clinical decision support for earlier, more accurate diagnoses and improved patient management.

The US has 12 million diagnostic errors per year resulting in 40,000 - 80,000 deaths, and at a cost of $750B to healthcare. Clinical trials cost an average of $1B, yet less than 15% of them succeed. Both misdiagnosis and missed-diagnoses contribute to these errors, reflecting the need for more effective, efficient, and accurate diagnoses. The innovative IPQ modeling approach, along with Qatalyst, has the potential to address these critical challenges for pharma (recovering failed clinical trials and improving trial design), for insurance/payors (improving reimbursement policies to reduce ineffective tests and treatments) and patients (improving diagnosis, treatment and outcomes.)

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QCI and IPQ Partner on Novel Approach to Drive More Effective Clinical Trials and Diagnostic Outcomes Quantum-ready Constrained Optimization Provides Key AnalyticsLEESBURG, Va., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (OTCQB: QUBT), the leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, today announced a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board