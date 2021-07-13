checkAd

OMHI - OM Holdings International, Inc., Wholly Owned Subsidiary: Rydeum Caribbean, Inc., Signs 5-Year LODE-TECH Contract with Jamaica's Largest Taxicab Union (JUTA) with 12,000 Drivers

Rydeum Will Soon Launch its First Mobile App, DoGetGo, in Montego Bay, JamaicaRydeum is Filing Three U.S. Patent Applications for a Decentralized B2C Local On-Demand Technology (LODE-TECH) PlatformRydeum States Decentralized LODE-TECH Platform Will …

Rydeum Will Soon Launch its First Mobile App, DoGetGo, in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Rydeum is Filing Three U.S. Patent Applications for a Decentralized B2C Local On-Demand Technology (LODE-TECH) Platform

Rydeum States Decentralized LODE-TECH Platform Will Be Exported to Other Caribbean Countries in 2022

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / OM Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI), an owner and operator of OneMart super merchandising stores and Builders Depot in the Caribbean, and the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary Rydeum Caribbean, Inc., of British Virgin Islands has signed its first business to business (B2B), Local On-Demand Technology (LODE-TECH) contract, with the largest taxicab company in Jamaica. Rydeum Caribbean, Inc., which was acquired from Rydeum Technologies, Inc., for an undisclosed amount of cash and stock, is developing a platform to connect multiple established businesses with local consumers through an on-demand mobile app.

Rydeum Caribbean, Inc. has a regional exclusive software license and IT managed services agreement with Rydeum Technologies, Inc., based in Atlanta, GA. These exclusive agreements allow Rydeum Caribbean, Inc. to efficiently launch LODE-TECH in 27 additional Caribbean countries at a fairly rapid pace. Rydeum Technologies, Inc. is in the process of applying for three U.S. patents for a novel decentralized architecture which will have the ability to power multiple Local On-Demand Economies, allowing numerous local businesses to onboard and many customers to obtain transportation, delivery, and professional services via a single mobile app.

"This acquisition helps us navigate the competitive environment in several ways," said OMHI CEO Mark Vanterpool. "We can continue to bring the highest quality products, services and convenience to our existing and future customers. This is now at their fingertips through their smartphones. The technology will help us to gain efficiencies, increase our strategic options, reduce our costs and substantially increase our profits."

OMHI will vertically integrate Local-On Demand Economy (LODE) technologies to power the purchase and delivery of retail merchandise and services for all of its customers. Via the app DoGetGo, customers will be able to shop OMHI superstores and the company's Builders Depot from their phones and have these purchases delivered. It supports less expensive ordering and delivery from restaurants, which have struggled to profitably offer delivery services. The app also enables people, both residents and visitors, to get around by car.

