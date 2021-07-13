checkAd

eMagin Corporation to Participate in TechBlick Conference

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it will participate in the TechBlick: Innovations and Market Trends in Displays and Lighting Conference on Wednesday, July 14.

Speaker: eMagin CEO Andrew Sculley
Topic: Displays for AR/VR
Location: Virtual
Date: Wednesday, July 14
Time: 4:30 p.m. CET

For more information, visit https://www.techblick.com/post/displays-lighting-innovations-market-tr ....

About eMagin

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

Contact:

eMagin Corporation
Mark Koch, Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7900
investorrelations@emagin.com

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
Nicholas Manganaro
617-542-5300
eman@investorrelations.com

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655322/eMagin-Corporation-to-Participate-in ...

