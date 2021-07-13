Additional Jackpot Blitz Tables Ordered at California Casino

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3)(Berlin:LVH3) is pleased to announce that the Soboba Casino Resort, …

Soboba initially ordered two Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs and has now increased their order to a total of six tables, creating a fully automated digital poker room.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc . (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3)(Berlin:LVH3) is pleased to announce that the Soboba Casino Resort, located in Southern California, has ordered additional Jackpot Blitz™ electronic table games (ETGs).

Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "Soboba's confidence in our revolutionary Jackpot Blitz™ ETG reinforces Jackpot's role as the leading provider of electronic poker table games. We are excited to be working alongside Soboba in providing their guests with a fun, new and exciting entertainment experience. As casinos and cruise ships continue to re-open around the world, brand new orders as well as order-upsizes such as this are illustrative of the exciting growth opportunities our Company has."

Mr. Stewart Madden, Director of Table Games at Soboba Casino Resort, states "Jackpot Blitz is an innovative, cool, fun and entertaining product and opens poker to a new group of players. From the operations side it takes a labor heavy department and makes it lean and profitable, and we are excited for the future."

Mr. Kalpakian continues "Jackpot is focused on increasing its land-based footprint and is well-positioned to lead the market as a premier provider of poker and other multiplayer electronic card games. Our focus is to continually add proven and popular specialized games that are not yet available in a digital ETG format. Our ETGs are growing in popularity, and we are very confident that more and more casino/card room operators will install our Jackpot Blitz™ tables in their casinos."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "reinforces", "excited", "illustrative", "focused", "not yet available", "growing", "will install" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, expectations, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, Shareholders and Investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: