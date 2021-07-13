checkAd

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc Announces Submission of NASDAQ Listing Application

Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCQB:MIGI), a Digital Infrastructure provider with diversified operations across bitcoin mining and digital asset management, announces it has lodged a listing application to join the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The listing of the company’s common shares on the NASDAQ remains subject to the approval of the NASDAQ and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements.

We look forward to updating investors on the progress of this application in due course.

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson Infrastructure, said, "Since our reverse-merger onto the OTC Market in March we have been focused on the next step of our journey, which is uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market. We believe listing our common stock on the Nasdaq will improve liquidity, increase our corporate visibility and enhance shareholder value. We are excited to have submitted this application, which if successful, would see us join the ranks of global technology companies listed in the US. We look forward to updating shareholders on our progress in due course.”

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia and operating across the USA and Australia, Mawson Infrastructure’s mission is to build a bridge between the rapidly emerging digital asset industry and traditional capital markets, with a strong focus on shareholder returns. Mawson matches energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre solutions, enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.

For more information, visit: mawsoninc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that NASDAQ rejects Mawson’s application or delays its acceptance, Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 19, 2021, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

