Braille Energy Systems Inc. Provides Operational Update and Announces Closing of Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 14:40  |  31   |   |   

Key Operational Highlights:Increase in growth for the 6 months ending March 31, 2021 versus the year ago period and increase in current financial positionBESI announced the closing of its non-brokered private placement of 6,300,000 units of the …

Key Operational Highlights:

  • Increase in growth for the 6 months ending March 31, 2021 versus the year ago period and increase in current financial position
  • BESI announced the closing of its non-brokered private placement of 6,300,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.32 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,016,000
  • Sarasota Facility expansion
  • Update on VAULTA (Battery Graphene Corp Pty Ltd.) partnership
  • Braille Battery receives initial PO from Unplugged Performance

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide the following operational update:

  • BESI achieved an 11.2% increase in year-over-year revenue growth for the 6 months ending March 31st, 2021. "Given the Global Supply Chain challenges that led to delays in receiving components as well as delays in domestic supplies of AGM Batteries, we are quite pleased with the results," said Lindsay Weatherdon, President and CEO of BESI. "We are taking appropriate measures to ensure we have proper inventory of components to meet the current and future growth of the business."
  • The Company continues to possess a strong cash balance with a cash position of $3.9M.
  • Braille Battery Sarasota Operations are currently undergoing a plant expansion and upgrade to meet current and future demands especially around the launch of the F31 Fleet-Lite Battery. We anticipate the expansion to be completed by the end of August 2021.
  • On May 10, 2021, BESI announced an MOU with VAULTA (Battery Graphene Corp Pty Ltd). "We have been working very closely with the team at VAULTA and are in the prototyping stage with the goal to have commercial sample product to test with existing customers in the near future. We are very excited about the potential to bring innovation to the battery case industry for both ease of assembly and end of life recycling," said Lindsay Weatherdon.
  • Further to the press release dated March 1, 2021, Braille Battery is pleased to announce that it has received its first Purchase Order from Unplugged Performance for its lightweight 12 V Lithium Battery which will initially be going into Tesla Model 3 and Model Y modified by Unplugged Performance. "Coming off a win at this years Pike's Peak Climb, we are excited about the future collaboration with the team at Unplugged Performance," commented Mr. Weatherdon.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

