Grid4C’s Grid Edge AI Successfully Joins Itron’s Ecosystem of Distributed Intelligence Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 14:45  |  41   |   |   

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced Grid4C’s Grid Edge AI application is now a part of Itron’s expanding ecosystem of distributed intelligence (DI) applications. Grid4C has successfully installed its Grid Edge AI app in Itron’s Raleigh DI Lab and it will be available via the Itron Enterprise Application Center later this year. Grid4C’s app will deliver predictive insights to utilities to better balance supply and demand, offer new products and services, optimize distributed energy resources (DER) and increase customer engagement. Itron’s DI platform enables new use cases based on aggregated computing and distributed decision-making at the grid edge with high data fidelity.

The Grid4C DI app helps utilities better plan and enable energy efficiency and sustainability goals while engaging with consumers in reducing peak loads. It utilizes AI-powered algorithms on Itron’s secure, open-standards platform to determine appliance fault and inefficiencies predictions, detection and diagnostics; appliance load disaggregation; anomaly detection; meter load forecasting; and other insights. The intelligence provided through the Grid4C Grid Edge AI app can be utilized by any customer engagement channel to help provide timely energy insights and notifications. This intelligence can also be consumed by utility applications to help optimize grid resources. Grid4C utilized Itron’s Software Development Kit (SDK) for distributed intelligence to integrate its Edge AI app into the Itron Enterprise Application Center.

“By embedding the most advanced machine learning insights directly into Itron’s robust, high-performance IIoT network, we help utilities plan and optimize distributed energy resources in real time at the edge of the grid, preventing faults both on the grid side and on the consumer side and helping consumers better manage their energy. By joining Itron’s DI partner ecosystem, we will bring added value to Itron's customers and the communities they serve,” said Dr. Noa Ruschin-Rimini, founder & CEO of Grid4C.

“Our collaboration with Grid4C is a great example of the power of a secure, open ecosystem and how we are expanding our utility customers’ choice when it comes to engaging with their customers. Our DI vision is enabled through an open and vibrant ecosystem of solution providers, which creates more opportunity for the consumer to capture the value of shifts in technology. With very accurate high fidelity data, developers can create applications that weren't possible before,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president, Outcomes at Itron. “We are excited about how Grid4C is taking advantage of the capabilities of our DI platform and the opportunity to make their solution available to our customers through our Itron Enterprise Application Center. This application will enable consumers and utilities to take advantage of energy insights and optimize grid operations.”

