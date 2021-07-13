checkAd

Cabana Asset Management Launches New Suite of Target Leading Sector ETFs with Significant Initial Assets – Expected at $500 Million

Cabana Asset Management (“Cabana”), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Cabana Group, LLC and an SEC registered investment adviser providing risk-managed investment products to investors, advisors and institutions, today announced the expansion of its Exchange Traded Fund (“ETF”) lineup with the launch of the Cabana Target Leading Sector ETFs, in partnership with private label ETF advisor Exchange Traded Concepts (“ETC”).

The Target Leading Sector ETF suite seeks long-term growth opportunities by allocating capital to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to changing economic conditions. There are three ETFs in the initial suite, each geared towards a distinct investor risk tolerance, ranging from conservative to moderate to aggressive.

Like the first suite of Cabana ETFs that launched in late 2020 (the Target Drawdown ETF Series, which was one of the largest ETF launches of the year as the fund family came to market with approximately $1 billion in assets, the Target Leading Sector funds are powered by the firm’s proprietary Cyclical Asset Reallocation Algorithm (“CARA”). CARA uses a combination of fundamental and technical data to seek to identify changes within the economic cycle and construct underlying portfolios made up of asset classes that may be deemed attractive across all market conditions. Although the Sub-Adviser (Cabana Asset Management) anticipates that it will purchase or sell securities based on the signals provided by CARA, the Sub-Adviser maintains full decision-making power and may override CARA.

Also similar to last year’s launch, this new fund family will come to market with a significant initial asset base; in this case, approximately $500 million. This launch comes on the heels of Cabana’s having passed the $2 billion mark in assets under management and advisement as of July 1, 2021.

Chadd Mason, CEO of The Cabana Group, commented, “The response we received when we launched our initial family of Target Drawdown ETFs last year was overwhelming, and we’re equally as optimistic about the roll out of our Target Leading Sector funds today. While our Target Drawdown ETFs focus primarily on loss mitigation and maintaining well-defined risk parameters, the Target Leading Sector ETFs focus instead on providing access to those sectors of the economy that appear poised for superior investment return and growth. The combination of the two suites of ETFs provides investors and advisors with a powerful set of tools to navigate the markets with an eye on long-term capital preservation and growth.”

