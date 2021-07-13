Conduent Solution Utilizes Digital Technology to Create Next-Generation Mailroom Operations
Developed during the pandemic, solves ongoing mail delivery challenges for companies permanently adopting remote or hybrid work operations
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent
Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced Digital Mailroom, a solution developed during the pandemic to manage incoming corporate mail for companies that are moving to either consolidate satellite
mailrooms and/or establish virtual mailrooms.
For more than 30 years, Conduent has been providing clients document automation services to process and manage a wide array of documents including healthcare medical claims, medical correspondence, workers compensation, banking and mortgage documents, as well as retail documents such as rental agreements. Now Conduent’s Digital Mailroom enables seamless back-office operations for organizations to efficiently digitize and accelerate processing of essential corporate mail, including legal documents, employment applications and other HR documents.
The sophisticated technology ensures mail delivery to the specified recipients locally or around the globe, while reducing costs and enhancing business agility and continuity. Many companies often process upwards of 10,000 pieces of mail per month.
Impact on the back office
According to a Gartner survey, 80% of leaders plan to allow employees to work remotely at least part of the time after the pandemic, and 47% will allow employees to work from home full-time. A continued work-at-home workforce requires innovative and long-term solutions to everyday back-office functions. Significant delays that result when physical mailrooms are paired with “virtual” mail recipients can have costly and disruptive consequences, such as missed deadlines or opportunities.
Conduent has identified five key reasons for organizations to automate legacy corporate mailrooms and transform their business:
- Streamlined mail distribution: Converting mail into digital content whenever possible gets important letters, notices, contracts, and other documents where they need to go quickly.
- Better access and sharing of data: Digital content is much easier to share and analyze, allowing business stakeholders to easily route important documents through an organization using the proper chain of custody.
- Lower costs: Organizations can recognize cost savings, including lowering or eliminating shipping costs as a result of shipping physical mail to employee homes or other offsite locations.
- Business continuity: Less reliance on physical operations ensures that more mail can be delivered without disruption during times of crisis, pandemic, or natural disaster.
Environmental benefits: Reducing environmental impact by converting to digital (reducing paper and shipping/fuel usage).
