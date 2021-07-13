checkAd

Conduent Solution Utilizes Digital Technology to Create Next-Generation Mailroom Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:45  |  39   |   |   

Developed during the pandemic, solves ongoing mail delivery challenges for companies permanently adopting remote or hybrid work operations

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced Digital Mailroom, a solution developed during the pandemic to manage incoming corporate mail for companies that are moving to either consolidate satellite mailrooms and/or establish virtual mailrooms.

For more than 30 years, Conduent has been providing clients document automation services to process and manage a wide array of documents including healthcare medical claims, medical correspondence, workers compensation, banking and mortgage documents, as well as retail documents such as rental agreements. Now Conduent’s Digital Mailroom enables seamless back-office operations for organizations to efficiently digitize and accelerate processing of essential corporate mail, including legal documents, employment applications and other HR documents. 

The sophisticated technology ensures mail delivery to the specified recipients locally or around the globe, while reducing costs and enhancing business agility and continuity. Many companies often process upwards of 10,000 pieces of mail per month.

Impact on the back office
According to a Gartner survey, 80% of leaders plan to allow employees to work remotely at least part of the time after the pandemic, and 47% will allow employees to work from home full-time. A continued work-at-home workforce requires innovative and long-term solutions to everyday back-office functions. Significant delays that result when physical mailrooms are paired with “virtual” mail recipients can have costly and disruptive consequences, such as missed deadlines or opportunities.

Conduent has identified five key reasons for organizations to automate legacy corporate mailrooms and transform their business:

  • Streamlined mail distribution: Converting mail into digital content whenever possible gets important letters, notices, contracts, and other documents where they need to go quickly.
  • Better access and sharing of data: Digital content is much easier to share and analyze, allowing business stakeholders to easily route important documents through an organization using the proper chain of custody.
  • Lower costs: Organizations can recognize cost savings, including lowering or eliminating shipping costs as a result of shipping physical mail to employee homes or other offsite locations.
  • Business continuity: Less reliance on physical operations ensures that more mail can be delivered without disruption during times of crisis, pandemic, or natural disaster.
  • Environmental benefits: Reducing environmental impact by converting to digital (reducing paper and shipping/fuel usage).
    Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Conduent Solution Utilizes Digital Technology to Create Next-Generation Mailroom Operations Developed during the pandemic, solves ongoing mail delivery challenges for companies permanently adopting remote or hybrid work operationsFLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board