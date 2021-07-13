Conduent Solution Utilizes Digital Technology to Create Next-Generation Mailroom Operations

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced Digital Mailroom , a solution developed during the pandemic to manage incoming corporate mail for companies that are moving to either consolidate satellite mailrooms and/or establish virtual mailrooms.

For more than 30 years, Conduent has been providing clients document automation services to process and manage a wide array of documents including healthcare medical claims, medical correspondence, workers compensation, banking and mortgage documents, as well as retail documents such as rental agreements. Now Conduent’s Digital Mailroom enables seamless back-office operations for organizations to efficiently digitize and accelerate processing of essential corporate mail, including legal documents, employment applications and other HR documents.

The sophisticated technology ensures mail delivery to the specified recipients locally or around the globe, while reducing costs and enhancing business agility and continuity. Many companies often process upwards of 10,000 pieces of mail per month.

Impact on the back office

According to a Gartner survey, 80% of leaders plan to allow employees to work remotely at least part of the time after the pandemic, and 47% will allow employees to work from home full-time. A continued work-at-home workforce requires innovative and long-term solutions to everyday back-office functions. Significant delays that result when physical mailrooms are paired with “virtual” mail recipients can have costly and disruptive consequences, such as missed deadlines or opportunities.

Conduent has identified five key reasons for organizations to automate legacy corporate mailrooms and transform their business: