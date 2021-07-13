Massive IPOs and M&A Activity Reveal Market's Appetite for Plant-based Stocks

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The plant-based investment craze may have begun back when Beyond Meat launched its IPO in 2018, but the market has shown no signs of slowing since. Investments like plant-based chicken company SIMULATE's $50 million funding round , which included music legend and entrepreneur Jay-Z, and Oatly 's (NASDAQ: OTLY) recent $1.4 billion IPO further cement plant-based food's growing role in modern society. As investors take note of these developments, companies like Else Nutrition (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) could potentially be an attractive candidate for an acquisition by one of the larger players in the industry, after Else's successful launch of its plant-based nutrition for toddlers. Other companies such as Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), ADM (NYSE: ADM), and Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) are also following lead with their recent launches and lab openings to meet consumers demands worldwide. As the ongoing rapid growth continues for the plant-based industry, the market is projected to be a hundred times larger by 2050.

Following the success of plant-based nutrition for toddlers, Else Nutrition (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) has surged in the plant-based market over the past several months. Earlier in the year, Else Nutrition created a presence for itself in 350 Sprouts Farmers Market stores with the first ever plant-based toddler nutrition product. Else Nutrition, which aims to provide pure, clean, and sustainable nutritional alternatives for children, achieved Q1 2021 revenues of C$1.135 million, an 90% growth over revenues of C$598,000 in Q4 2020 and an increase of 282% vs. revenues over C$297,000 in Q1 2020.

"I am very proud of our achievements this quarter. We continued delivering rapid growth in our business while we successfully launched our first retail stores and started working with the largest US natural food distributors," said Hamutal Yitzhak, Else Nutrition CEO.

After successfully completing the first commercial production of Else Nutrition's second product, Complete Nutrition for Kids (3+ years; in powder form), the company launched on three online platforms – Thrive Market, a leading natural food e-tailer with 500,000 subscribers; iHerb, a US-based international online platform that serves 180 countries; and PlantX, a new plant-based e-tailer. With days of launch, Else Nutrition's its plant-based protein shakes for kids reached Amazon's top #1 and #2 positions in hot new releases in the baby and toddler nutritional shakes category.