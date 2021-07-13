Pure Extracts Submits Natural Health Product Licence Application for Blended Functional Mushroom Product

This application for a blend of cordyceps, reishi and lion’s mane follows-up on the Company’s successful launch on its Amazon online e-Commerce store of sales of its reishi and maitake formulations. These 2 products are appealing to both men and women with 57% of purchases coming from men and 43% from women with the most sales occurring in California followed by Florida then Georgia.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp . (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure Mushrooms Corp., has submitted a licence application to Health Canada’s Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate for a blended functional mushroom wellness product.

The new blended formula provides antioxidants that help protect cells against the oxidative damage caused by free radicals. It is also used in Herbal Medicine as a liver tonic, to support the immune system and as an adaptogen to help increase energy and resistance to stress. Product launch is expected to occur in Q4 2021.

Pure Extracts’ CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are excited to be creating our next Pure Mushrooms’ products for our direct-to-consumer, online store. The functional mushroom wellness market is experiencing robust sales as many consumers are trying to boost their immune systems in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we build-out our mushroom extraction facility, we plan to bring more products to market.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“ Ben Nikolaevsky ”

Ben Nikolaevsky

CEO and Director

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Health Canada, under the Cannabis Act, granted Pure Extracts its Standard Processing License on September 25, 2020. The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.