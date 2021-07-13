checkAd

Pure Extracts Submits Natural Health Product Licence Application for Blended Functional Mushroom Product

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:50  |  38   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure Mushrooms Corp., has submitted a licence application to Health Canada’s Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate for a blended functional mushroom wellness product.

This application for a blend of cordyceps, reishi and lion’s mane follows-up on the Company’s successful launch on its Amazon online e-Commerce store of sales of its reishi and maitake formulations. These 2 products are appealing to both men and women with 57% of purchases coming from men and 43% from women with the most sales occurring in California followed by Florida then Georgia.

The new blended formula provides antioxidants that help protect cells against the oxidative damage caused by free radicals. It is also used in Herbal Medicine as a liver tonic, to support the immune system and as an adaptogen to help increase energy and resistance to stress. Product launch is expected to occur in Q4 2021.

Pure Extracts’ CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are excited to be creating our next Pure Mushrooms’ products for our direct-to-consumer, online store. The functional mushroom wellness market is experiencing robust sales as many consumers are trying to boost their immune systems in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we build-out our mushroom extraction facility, we plan to bring more products to market.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Ben Nikolaevsky
Ben Nikolaevsky
CEO and Director

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)
Pure Extracts Technology Corp. features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Health Canada, under the Cannabis Act, granted Pure Extracts its Standard Processing License on September 25, 2020. The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pure Extracts Submits Natural Health Product Licence Application for Blended Functional Mushroom Product VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Uxin Announces Closing of First Tranche of Financing Transaction for US$100 million and Changes to ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board