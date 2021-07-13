checkAd

SmartAxiom Inc Deploys Management and Security System for Renesas RA and RZ IoT Kits

SmartAxiom Is Secured from Endpoint-to-Cloud with Blockchain Technology

Irvine, California, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartAxiom Inc, a subsidiary of Life on Earth Inc (OTC Pink: LFER), announced today that it has deployed a system that showcases how easy it is to securely manage RA Micro-Controller Units (MCUs) and RZ Micro-Processor Units (MPUs) from Renesas. Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, is a leading global source of MCUs and MPUs in millions of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices across a broad range of applications such as home appliances, industrial machines, smart speakers, and medical equipment. SmartAxiom has developed an innovative light blockchain that can run on and among IoT devices to secure their identity and communication from endpoint to cloud. This secure device management deployment is free and easy to use for anyone with an RA or RZ evaluation kit.

Details on the functionality and use of the secure IoT device management system can be found at: https://www.renesas.com/us/en/products/microcontrollers-microprocessors/ra-cortex-m-mcus/ra-partners/smartaxiom-blockchain-technology. The system can be accessed and seen at: https://renesas.smartaxiom.com/#/login.

Kaushal Vora, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Global Ecosystems in the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas commented: “The security experts at SmartAxiom have developed a complete Renesas MCU and MPU hardware and software blockchain solution for smart buildings, industrial automation and logistics. The RA “end-point sensor - through RZ gateway - to cloud” solution is now a reality. Security is a difficult subject and SmartAxiom does the heavy lifting in this powerful collaboration. Now with this ready-to-use, out-of-the-box solution, our customers can rapidly deploy and manage secure IoT systems that just work.”

Trent Poltronetti, SmartAxiom VP Sales and Marketing added: “Security experts care a lot about ‘defense in depth’ and the excellent security features built into the Renesas RA MCU and RZ MPU families such as secure boot and crypto engine, make a great foundation for SmartAxiom’s endpoint-to-cloud IoT management and security solution. They also have impressive power capabilities at an excellent price point to enable compelling solutions for our joint customers in smart buildings, industrial automation and logistics.”

