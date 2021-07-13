checkAd

The Pandemic’s Impact on Americans’ Mental Health New Hims & Hers Survey Shows 70% Remain Anxious Around Post-andemic ‘Normal’, Half Have Considered Therapy for the First Time

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform that provides modern and personalized health and wellness experiences, in partnership with OnePoll has conducted a new survey to determine how Americans are feeling about returning to the normalities of pre-pandemic life as well as current perceptions of mental health support to gain a better understanding of the current climate and mental health needs during this transitional time.

The survey of more than 2,000 respondents in the United States, ages 18 and older found significant anxiety around a return to pre-pandemic activities:

  • Seven in 10 respondents are “anxious” over the thought of returning to their pre-pandemic lives.
  • Among those polled, large crowds (61%), maskless faces (46%), and people sneezing or coughing (43%) all ranked high on the list of potential post-pandemic anxiety triggers.
  • Nearly two-thirds of respondents even said they’ll continue wearing masks after the pandemic due to anxiety about germs.

In terms of respondents managing their mental health during the pandemic, the study revealed that:

  • More than half of respondents (54%) would like to speak to a mental health professional before returning to their pre-pandemic life.
  • More than three-quarters said they haven’t wanted to be forthcoming with loved ones because they don’t want to be an “emotional burden,” as many are suffering this year.
  • As a result, people have adjusted their language to lighten how they’re really feeling, using phrases like “I’m fine” (53%) and “hanging in there” (36%).
  • But while 74% of respondents appreciate that others confide in them, they also said it's a lot to handle emotionally during this uniquely stressful time.
  • Half of respondents have considered therapy for the first time in their life during the pandemic.

“Confiding in a licensed mental health professional has numerous advantages; for one thing, it’s a neutral zone where you can share your concerns with someone who is able to provide you with tools and guidance that can help to make you feel better,” said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand and Innovation at Hims & Hers. “Often, people downplay how they’re feeling or don’t seek the care they need because of many roadblocks—one of which being the shame they feel about their mental health due to it unfortunately still being so stigmatized. With that said, we’re really encouraged to see the results of this survey in terms of people being more open and understanding about seeking mental healthcare as we navigate our way through the pandemic.”

