Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform that provides modern and personalized health and wellness experiences, in partnership with OnePoll has conducted a new survey to determine how Americans are feeling about returning to the normalities of pre-pandemic life as well as current perceptions of mental health support to gain a better understanding of the current climate and mental health needs during this transitional time.

are “anxious” over the thought of returning to their pre-pandemic lives. Among those polled, large crowds (61%), maskless faces (46%), and people sneezing or coughing (43%) all ranked high on the list of potential post-pandemic anxiety triggers.

In terms of respondents managing their mental health during the pandemic, the study revealed that:

said they haven’t wanted to be forthcoming with loved ones because they don’t want to be an “emotional burden,” as many are suffering this year. As a result, people have adjusted their language to lighten how they’re really feeling, using phrases like “I’m fine” (53%) and “hanging in there” (36%) .

appreciate that others confide in them, they also said it's a lot to handle emotionally during this uniquely stressful time. Half of respondents have considered therapy for the first time in their life during the pandemic.

“Confiding in a licensed mental health professional has numerous advantages; for one thing, it’s a neutral zone where you can share your concerns with someone who is able to provide you with tools and guidance that can help to make you feel better,” said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand and Innovation at Hims & Hers. “Often, people downplay how they’re feeling or don’t seek the care they need because of many roadblocks—one of which being the shame they feel about their mental health due to it unfortunately still being so stigmatized. With that said, we’re really encouraged to see the results of this survey in terms of people being more open and understanding about seeking mental healthcare as we navigate our way through the pandemic.”