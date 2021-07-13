checkAd

Wesana Health Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire PsyTech Inc.

PsyTech Inc, including the psychiatric therapeutic SaaS platform Tovana Solutions and psychiatric clinical network Tovana Clinics, to become wholly owned subsidiary of the emerging life sciences company

CHICAGO and TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA), an emerging life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psilocybin-based medicine, today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Psychedelitech Inc., also known as PsyTech Inc., for a price of approximately $21 million CAD in Wesana Health stock (the “Transaction”), as further described below.

The acquisition of PsyTech as a wholly owned subsidiary of Wesana will add three major components that will expand and enhance Wesana’s current business, including clinical software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform ‘Tovana Solutions’, the integrated mental health practice network ‘Tovana Clinics’ and PsyTech Connect, the industry’s largest professional psychedelics practitioner community, conferences, and educational courses.

“TBI is a “moonshot” – by developing diagnostics and effective treatments for a condition as complex as TBI, we are uncovering medicines, therapies and protocols that will enable us to treat a wide range of conditions with roots in the brain,” said Daniel Carcillo, CEO of Wesana Health. “The acquisition of PsyTech will greatly accelerate our ability to understand, analyze and improve neurological health and performance by providing a data platform on which to build our technical strategy, clinics in which to apply and accelerate our neuroscience research and relationships with many thousands of the practitioners who will leverage our medicines, diagnostics and technology to heal people.”

“PsyTech Inc.’s psychedelic health solutions are extremely well positioned to help the mental health industry respond to the growing demand for psychedelic therapies,” said Chad Bronstein, Executive Chairman and co-Founder of Wesana Health. “There are over 50,000 psychiatrists and 15,000 psychiatric practices in North America alone who will require solutions to adopt the novel and effective psychedelic assisted therapies that already exist and are currently in development.”

