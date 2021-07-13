Cambashi's Peter Thorne Accepted into Newsweek Expert Forum

Newsweek Expert Forum, an invitation-only community where pioneering thinkers and industry leaders go to share their up-to-the-minute ideas, ind.BOSTON, MA and CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Peter Thorne, Chairman and CEO of Cambashi, …

BOSTON, MA and CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Peter Thorne, Chairman and CEO of Cambashi , a leading global industry analyst and market consulting firm , has been accepted into Newsweek Expert Forum, an invitation-only community for pioneering thinkers and industry leaders.

Peter Thorne was hand-selected to join the community based on his research that focuses on the business needs of engineering and manufacturing organizations, and the way these needs are addressed by information and communications technology. As a member, Peter is part of a curated network of thought leaders from a broad range of influential industries and professions who share unique insights and analysis with one another and publish thought-provoking content.

Scott Gerber, founder of Newsweek Expert Forum, says, "We are honored to accept Peter Thorne into the Newsweek Expert Forum. When experts gather in curated, private settings, they can share advice and build trusted relationships that further their mutual success. Peter brings important insights from knowledge from Market Observatories that provide detailed information on software spend by country, industry and product, and on the size of user communities, for a range of software types to this community."

"I am excited to join the Newsweek Expert Forum. Cambashi's support for clients' business decision-making always prioritizes an evidence-based approach, and I believe this will be a useful contribution to the Forum. I expect participation to help me develop valuable new insights into the needs, trends and dynamics of software markets," says Peter Thorne, Chairman and CEO of Cambashi.

Members of Newsweek Expert Forum have opportunities to connect with peers in a private online forum and to publish thought leadership articles on Newsweek.com. Benefits also include access to Newsweek Premium, personal brand-building opportunities, discounts on business services, and invitations to VIP experiences.

Newsweek Expert Forum, which launched early in 2021, provides a unique industry-leading peer group to members selected for their accomplished minds and expertise. Members of the Newsweek Expert Forum are top thinkers and professionals in business, culture/arts, health, lifestyle, money, science, sports, technology, and travel.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis, and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture, and politics.

