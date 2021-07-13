checkAd

Cambashi's Peter Thorne Accepted into Newsweek Expert Forum

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Newsweek Expert Forum, an invitation-only community where pioneering thinkers and industry leaders go to share their up-to-the-minute ideas, ind.BOSTON, MA and CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Peter Thorne, Chairman and CEO of Cambashi, …

Newsweek Expert Forum, an invitation-only community where pioneering thinkers and industry leaders go to share their up-to-the-minute ideas, ind.

BOSTON, MA and CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Peter Thorne, Chairman and CEO of Cambashi, a leading global industry analyst and market consulting firm, has been accepted into Newsweek Expert Forum, an invitation-only community for pioneering thinkers and industry leaders.

Foto: Accesswire

Peter Thorne was hand-selected to join the community based on his research that focuses on the business needs of engineering and manufacturing organizations, and the way these needs are addressed by information and communications technology. As a member, Peter is part of a curated network of thought leaders from a broad range of influential industries and professions who share unique insights and analysis with one another and publish thought-provoking content.

Scott Gerber, founder of Newsweek Expert Forum, says, "We are honored to accept Peter Thorne into the Newsweek Expert Forum. When experts gather in curated, private settings, they can share advice and build trusted relationships that further their mutual success. Peter brings important insights from knowledge from Market Observatories that provide detailed information on software spend by country, industry and product, and on the size of user communities, for a range of software types to this community."

"I am excited to join the Newsweek Expert Forum. Cambashi's support for clients' business decision-making always prioritizes an evidence-based approach, and I believe this will be a useful contribution to the Forum. I expect participation to help me develop valuable new insights into the needs, trends and dynamics of software markets," says Peter Thorne, Chairman and CEO of Cambashi.

Members of Newsweek Expert Forum have opportunities to connect with peers in a private online forum and to publish thought leadership articles on Newsweek.com. Benefits also include access to Newsweek Premium, personal brand-building opportunities, discounts on business services, and invitations to VIP experiences.

Newsweek Expert Forum, which launched early in 2021, provides a unique industry-leading peer group to members selected for their accomplished minds and expertise. Members of the Newsweek Expert Forum are top thinkers and professionals in business, culture/arts, health, lifestyle, money, science, sports, technology, and travel.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis, and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture, and politics.

Media Contact:

Valerie Harding
Ripple Effect Communications
Tel: 617-536-8887
Email: valerie@rippleeffectpr.com

SOURCE: Cambashi



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654839/Cambashis-Peter-Thorne-Accepted-into ...

XRP zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cambashi's Peter Thorne Accepted into Newsweek Expert Forum Newsweek Expert Forum, an invitation-only community where pioneering thinkers and industry leaders go to share their up-to-the-minute ideas, ind.BOSTON, MA and CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Peter Thorne, Chairman and CEO of Cambashi, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CEN Biotech Inc. Announces Planned Strategic Expansion of Business and Closing of Clear Com Media ...
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Rockland Resources Pauses Exploration at Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake, Ontario Due to Forest ...
Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE ...
Digatrade Acquires Exclusive 5-Year Technology Licencing Agreement for the United Kingdom From ...
Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Municipal Bond Approval and Update on Private Placement and ...
ClassWorx Announces Interview with ADM Endeavors (OTC ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson, Now Live ...
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution and Ecofin ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
TradPlus, a Leading Monetization Platform in China, Selects Kidoz for Kid-Safe Advertising
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team
Alfi Commences Installation of Digital Advertising Screens in Uber and Lyft Vehicles in Orlando and ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Wie Chinas Vorgehen gegen Kryptos das Bitcoin Mining verändern könnte(1) 
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.07.21Bev-Top Media Leader, Ripples, Launches Next-Gen Platform - Ripples 2.0 - at Diageo's 2021 World Class Global Finals
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
04.07.2110 Gründe, warum Dogecoin vorhersehbar abgestürzt ist
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
02.07.21DATA443 Announces Major Six Figure Recurring Revenue Customer Agreement with Fortune 500 Company in the Financial Services Industry
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21DATA443 Announces Reverse Stock Split
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Water Scarcity in Agriculture is Pushing Farmers towards the Adoption of Micro Irrigation Systems: Future Market Insights
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
15.06.21ImpactWayv startet Social-Media-Plattform mit Fokus auf sozialem Wohl
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural Challenges
Accesswire | Analysen
14.06.21Ethereum, IOTA, XRP - vor Meltdown?
Dr. Hamed Esnaashari | Chartanalysen