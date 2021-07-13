checkAd

Pressure BioSciences UST-Enabled Nanoemulsions Soar Past One Year Stability Goal; Results Open Explosive Growth Potential for Water-Soluble CBD-Infused Beverages Worldwide

UST Nanoemulsions of CBD Deliver High Water-Solubility and Over One Year Storage Stability with No Degradation; UST Platform Primed to Revolutionize Food & Beverage, Biotherapeutic, Nutraceutical, and Agrochem ProductsSOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / …

UST Nanoemulsions of CBD Deliver High Water-Solubility and Over One Year Storage Stability with No Degradation; UST Platform Primed to Revolutionize Food & Beverage, Biotherapeutic, Nutraceutical, and Agrochem Products

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and innovative services to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, agrochemical, and food & beverage industries, today announced that processing hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") with its Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™") platform produces high quality water-soluble nanoemulsions of CBD oil in water with the critically important benefit of scientifically proven long-term stability. Specifically, the Company reported breakthrough results in which its UST processing platform produced the consistent and extremely fine nano-dispersions of CBD oil in water that are required to achieve product stability in excess of twelve months, under both cold and room temperature storage conditions, even with multiple freeze-thaw cycles, without any visible or measurable deterioration of the nanoemulsified product.

CBD is a non-psychoactive, oil-soluble compound extracted from the cannabis plant, and is typically marketed in a plant oil solution. CBD has been widely reported to offer numerous health benefits from stress and anxiety relief, to Schizophrenia, decreased seizures, muscle, joint, cancer and other pain, and reduced inflammation. Because CBD is oil-based, its ingestion or topical application typically results in poor absorption in water-based living systems, like humans. For example, the World Health Organization estimated CBD bioavailability from oral delivery of oil-based formulations was just 6%. That means most ingested CBD is wasted, passing through the body without being absorbed. Consequently, there is enormous interest in the development of truly water-soluble CBD, to achieve efficient dosing delivery, absorption, and bioavailability from foods and beverages.

ProVerde Laboratories is one of the most advanced analytical testing service laboratories in the country offering testing of cannabis-derived materials, including cannabinoid profiling and particle size characterization. Dr. Christopher Hudalla, President and Chief Scientific Officer of ProVerde Labs provided powerful perspective: "We test hundreds of cannabis products on a regular basis, and the overwhelming diversity of so-called water-soluble products that we test consistently suffer from poor particle uniformity and a lack of long-term stability. This often results in cannabinoid degradation, phase separation, coalescence and or sediment formation. The introduction of a new technology platform that can consistently produce the necessary ultra-low droplet size nanoemulsions required to deliver reliable shelf life of over one year, including resistance to freeze-thaw challenges, will be a pivotal inflection point and an explosive growth opportunity in the CBD and cannabis-derived products industry."

