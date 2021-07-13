checkAd

Digi International Unveils Enterprise-Caliber Turnkey Starter Kit for LoRaWAN Connectivity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021   

Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today unveiled a new enterprise starter kit providing a complete LoRaWAN device-to-cloud solution, marking the company’s expansion into the low power wide area (LPWA) market.

The turnkey starter kit offers a scalable, device-to-cloud onboarding experience that saves time, capital, and resources. The Digi solution helps enterprises meet their digital transformation needs with faster time to market, minimal integration cost or complexity. The new solution is based on technology from the recent acquisition of Haxiot, a leader in device-to-cloud LoRaWAN-based solutions.

“We are proud to once again bring more value to customers as we expand our IoT offerings with LPWA expertise with Haxiot technology,” said Steve Ericson, General Manager – OEM Solutions Group, Digi International. “Our device-to-cloud LoRaWAN starter kit is ideal for a wide range of organizations, particularly those who are seeking seamless transition from proof of concept to accelerate massive scale IoT.”

Designed for scalability and easy deployment, Digi’s LoRaWAN starter kit aims to improve the user experience dramatically with a cohesive device, gateway and cloud solution. In addition, Digi offers deep expertise in assisting customers designing and deploying secure, mission critical IoT solutions. This enables customers in verticals such as agriculture, oil and gas, utilities, and manufacturing to take advantage of the long range wide area wireless technology.

“We’ve collaborated with Digi to supply the latest LoRa technology incorporated in this new, single-vendor LoRaWAN starter kit,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT Applications and Strategy in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “As the creator of LoRa, we see the value this kit offers to IoT customers spanning multiple industries and use cases – namely its easy deployment for key markets where cellular and Wi-Fi/BLE based networks are ineffective.”

To learn more about the product features, visit here.

The kit will be available immediately in North America and in the third quarter of 2021 in EMEA.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.

