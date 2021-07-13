checkAd

Voya Financial named a ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion’ for fourth consecutive year

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has earned recognition as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the fourth consecutive year. Voya’s score of 100% on the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI) makes the company one of only 191 companies to earn the top score.

The DEI measures key performance indicators across culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity. In 2021, following the global pandemic, the index was modernized to add questions about innovative technology to advance digital and remote accessibility, mental wellness benefits, services for employees who are Deaf and hard of hearing, and flexible work options.

"This very important distinction as a ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion’ reflects our continued efforts to build a culture of inclusion for our colleagues, clients and communities," said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. "We will continue to drive positive change and leverage the DEI to help build better products, a stronger workforce, and a more-innovative supply chain."

"We are so pleased to partner with 319 companies this year on the Disability Equality Index,” said Jill Houghton, president and chief executive officer of Disability:IN. “Part of corporate commitment to disability inclusion is recognizing your stance and using it as an 'aha moment' to drive the business investments needed to scale change. Inclusion and accessibility cuts across the enterprise, from cultural representation in the workforce, to technology acceleration, to incorporating supply chain diversity. These are tangible opportunities that leading companies can leverage to create sustainable impact for their business and brand."

Voya’s commitment to serving the disabilities community is demonstrated through its Voya Cares program, which is focused on making a positive difference in the lives of people with disabilities and special needs — from birth through aging — by providing advocacy, resources and solutions.

Voya also supports its employees with disabilities and those who are caregivers and allies through its Disabilities and Special Needs employee-led council. The council plays an integral role in driving the company’s internal and external efforts that support the disabilities and special needs community.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America’s Retirement Company, Voya’s products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $729 billion in total assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

Wertpapier


