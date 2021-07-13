Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Stream Segment Sales

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 63,500 gold equivalent ounces1 (“GEOs”) comprised of approximately 50,500 gold ounces, 319,000 silver ounces and 1,500 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“fourth quarter”). Fourth quarter stream sales were in line with the guidance range of 60,000 to 65,000 GEOs previously provided. The Company had approximately 38,000 GEOs in inventory at the end of the fourth quarter consisting of 27,000 gold ounces, 485,000 silver ounces and 800 tonnes of copper. Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter was higher than the previously provided guidance range of 31,000 to 36,000 GEOs primarily due to timing of deliveries.

RGLD Gold AG’s average realized gold, silver and copper prices for the fourth quarter were $1,801 per ounce, $26.45 per ounce, and $9,584 per tonne ($4.35 per pound), respectively, compared to $1,828, $26.44, and $8,575 ($3.89), respectively, in the prior quarter ended March 31, 2021 (“third quarter”). Cost of sales was approximately $388 per GEO for the fourth quarter using the quarterly average silver-gold ratio of approximately 68 to 1 and copper-gold ratio of approximately 0.19 tonnes per ounce, compared to cost of sales of $410 per GEO in the third quarter. Cost of sales is specific to the Company’s streaming agreements and is the result of the Company’s purchase of gold, silver or copper for cash payments at a set contractual price, or a percentage of the prevailing market price of gold, silver or copper when purchased.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.