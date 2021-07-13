checkAd

Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Stream Segment Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 63,500 gold equivalent ounces1 (“GEOs”) comprised of approximately 50,500 gold ounces, 319,000 silver ounces and 1,500 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“fourth quarter”). Fourth quarter stream sales were in line with the guidance range of 60,000 to 65,000 GEOs previously provided. The Company had approximately 38,000 GEOs in inventory at the end of the fourth quarter consisting of 27,000 gold ounces, 485,000 silver ounces and 800 tonnes of copper. Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter was higher than the previously provided guidance range of 31,000 to 36,000 GEOs primarily due to timing of deliveries.

RGLD Gold AG’s average realized gold, silver and copper prices for the fourth quarter were $1,801 per ounce, $26.45 per ounce, and $9,584 per tonne ($4.35 per pound), respectively, compared to $1,828, $26.44, and $8,575 ($3.89), respectively, in the prior quarter ended March 31, 2021 (“third quarter”). Cost of sales was approximately $388 per GEO for the fourth quarter using the quarterly average silver-gold ratio of approximately 68 to 1 and copper-gold ratio of approximately 0.19 tonnes per ounce, compared to cost of sales of $410 per GEO in the third quarter. Cost of sales is specific to the Company’s streaming agreements and is the result of the Company’s purchase of gold, silver or copper for cash payments at a set contractual price, or a percentage of the prevailing market price of gold, silver or copper when purchased.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

 

Fourth Quarter 2021 Call Information:

 

 

Seite 1 von 3


Royal Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Stream Segment Sales Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 63,500 gold equivalent ounces1 (“GEOs”) comprised of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Wochenausgabe: Nur Klappern ist kein Handwerk
Small Caps Champion | Analysen
30.06.21Royal Gold Acquires Gold Stream on Ero Copper’s Highly Prospective NX Gold Mine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Wochenausgabe: Wer einmal aus dem Blechnapf fressen lässt
Small Caps Champion | Analysen
14.06.21Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, June 16
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten