JetBlue Brings iPad Pro On Board for Pilots Starting This Summer

JetBlue (Nasdaq:JBLU) today announced it has begun introducing the new iPad Pro powered by Apple's M1 chip to the airline’s pilots.

JetBlue was one of the first domestic airlines to use digital documentation in the cockpit, and continues to be a leader in the industry bringing innovative tools into operation. The new iPad Pro keeps JetBlue pilots on the cutting edge of technology and provides safety-critical functions for all JetBlue crewmembers. iPad has become an essential tool on board – from loading operational tracking apps, hosting system maintenance checks, checking real-time weather patterns to avoid turbulence, and accessing procedures and manuals.

JetBlue first received Federal Aviation Administration approval to give iPads to all pilots in 2013, which enabled more real-time capabilities in the cockpit. Since then, the airline continues to trust iPad to provide everything pilots need at the touch of their fingertips, even at 35,000 feet in the air.