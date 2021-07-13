checkAd

National Vision Expands Annual Continuing Education Symposium to Three Regional Events, Attracting Record Number of Optometrists

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, brought together more than 1,500 optometrists in its Doctor of Optometry network during the company’s Annual Continuing Education Symposium events held last month, spreading the educational event out across three sessions for the first time ever.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005660/en/

CEO Reade Fahs addresses members of National Vision’s Doctor of Optometry network in Dallas, Texas during the first weekend of CE Symposium activities. (Photo: Business Wire)

CEO Reade Fahs addresses members of National Vision’s Doctor of Optometry network in Dallas, Texas during the first weekend of CE Symposium activities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company reimagined its Annual Continuing Education Symposium this year to appeal to the changing needs of optometrists in its network, understanding that many would prefer an option that allowed them to stay closer to home or share the experience live online. Driven by a commitment to bring people together in a safe and collaborative way, National Vision orchestrated three regional events: Central (Dallas, Texas), Eastern (Orlando, Florida) and Western (Scottsdale, Arizona).

“The talented and dedicated optometrists practicing in our network have shown incredible resiliency over the past year and a half,” National Vision Chief Medical Officer Alex Louw said. “It was important for us to make it possible to come together in some fashion, not only to fulfill educational requirements, but also to celebrate collective accomplishments – including supporting one another through a tumultuous time. We have a great deal to be proud of within this group.”

Education was at the center of the trio of events, which allowed doctors participating in-person and live online to attain 16 hours of continuing education per event through engaging COPE-approved lectures. Doctors also had the option to attend a regional event live online outside of their geographic region to obtain 16 additional hours to meet their individual state requirements, for a total of 32 hours credit (10 more than the traditional in-person symposium). Most notably, the company honored doctors in its growing community who had achieved impressive milestones practicing at an office in the National Vision network. Notable tenure milestones observed in both 2020 and 2021 were acknowledged among the 265 honorees. Together, the doctors had nearly 3,000 years practicing at offices in the network under their belts.

Seite 1 von 3
National Vision Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National Vision Expands Annual Continuing Education Symposium to Three Regional Events, Attracting Record Number of Optometrists National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, brought together more than 1,500 optometrists in its Doctor of Optometry network during the company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.06.21National Vision’s “Made Locally, Given Globally” Charitable Program Surpasses 100,000 Eyeglass Donations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten