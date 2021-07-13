National Vision Expands Annual Continuing Education Symposium to Three Regional Events, Attracting Record Number of Optometrists

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, brought together more than 1,500 optometrists in its Doctor of Optometry network during the company’s Annual Continuing Education Symposium events held last month, spreading the educational event out across three sessions for the first time ever.

CEO Reade Fahs addresses members of National Vision’s Doctor of Optometry network in Dallas, Texas during the first weekend of CE Symposium activities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company reimagined its Annual Continuing Education Symposium this year to appeal to the changing needs of optometrists in its network, understanding that many would prefer an option that allowed them to stay closer to home or share the experience live online. Driven by a commitment to bring people together in a safe and collaborative way, National Vision orchestrated three regional events: Central (Dallas, Texas), Eastern (Orlando, Florida) and Western (Scottsdale, Arizona).

“The talented and dedicated optometrists practicing in our network have shown incredible resiliency over the past year and a half,” National Vision Chief Medical Officer Alex Louw said. “It was important for us to make it possible to come together in some fashion, not only to fulfill educational requirements, but also to celebrate collective accomplishments – including supporting one another through a tumultuous time. We have a great deal to be proud of within this group.”

Education was at the center of the trio of events, which allowed doctors participating in-person and live online to attain 16 hours of continuing education per event through engaging COPE-approved lectures. Doctors also had the option to attend a regional event live online outside of their geographic region to obtain 16 additional hours to meet their individual state requirements, for a total of 32 hours credit (10 more than the traditional in-person symposium). Most notably, the company honored doctors in its growing community who had achieved impressive milestones practicing at an office in the National Vision network. Notable tenure milestones observed in both 2020 and 2021 were acknowledged among the 265 honorees. Together, the doctors had nearly 3,000 years practicing at offices in the network under their belts.