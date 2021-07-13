checkAd

Advent Technologies to Showcase Fuel Cell Products for the Defense Industry at the USA Pavilion at DEFEA Defence Exhibition Athens

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that it will take part in the USA Pavilion at DEFEA Defence Exhibition on July 13-15, 2021, at the Metropolitan Expo in Athens, Greece. This high-profile international defense event will bring together leaders in the defense and security industry alongside companies from across the globe to present land, naval, aerospace, national, and cybersecurity defense systems.

Advent, alongside its subsidiary UltraCell, is hosting a booth to showcase portable fuel cell products as part of the USA Pavilion. The USA Pavilion will feature top U.S. companies and influencers in the defense industry. The DEFEA exhibition is organized by Rota exhibitions Greece, under the auspices of the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence, the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments (GDDIA) and the Hellenic Ministry of Shipping, with the support of the Hellenic Manufacturers Association of Defense Material, the Hellenic Aerospace Security and Defense Industries Group and the Hellenic Association of Space Industry. The USA Pavilion at the Exhibition is organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, under the auspices of the Embassy of the United States of America. The USA Pavilion will occupy more than 1,000m2, where 32 leading American defense industry companies will display state-of-the-art equipment, services, heavy vehicles, and U.S. military helicopters.

A leader in lightweight fuel cells for the portable power market, UltraCell has portable fuel cell units currently deployed in the field by U.S. military and security agencies. UltraCell is working with the U.S. Department of Defense for logistical solutions by using methanol for portable lightweight chargers that do not require JP8 fuel (Jet Propellant 8) to run the system, thus helping to decrease its carbon footprint. For example, UltraCell’s Generation 3 of the XX55 fuel cell systems convert methanol into electricity to meet both the demand for portable power on the battlefield and carbon neutral goals.

Advent will be showcasing three fuel cell products at DEFEA:

  • UltraCell’s XX55 Fuel Cell: The XX55 reformed methanol fuel cell is one of the industry’s newest ultra-compact and highly portable fuel cells. The XX55 is designed to meet the rugged off-grid power needs of performance-demanding military and commercial users. Scaled from UltraCell’s award-winning and field proven XX25 fuel cell system, the XX55 delivers 50 watts of continuous power and up to 85 watts of peak power. It can run continuously off the grid for up to two weeks with a single hot swappable fuel tank.
  • 6-Port Mega Manager: This 6-port mobile interface is designed for demanding applications and includes battery clips, expansion power ports, and USB power ports.
  • GearUp!: This device is designed for the traveling professional - to take an uninterruptible power source (UPS) power system anywhere. GearUp! meets airline carry on requirements for size & safety and fits the standard airlines’ personal baggage allowance.

To learn more about these and other groundbreaking developments at Advent, please visit us at the USA Pavilion, Advent Booth, Hall 4, Booth A7.

Seite 1 von 2
Advent Technologies Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advent Technologies to Showcase Fuel Cell Products for the Defense Industry at the USA Pavilion at DEFEA Defence Exhibition Athens Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that it will take part in the USA Pavilion at DEFEA Defence Exhibition on July …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21Advent Technologies Announces New Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Advent Technologies Announces Membership in German Intelligent Mobility Association
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.06.21Aktie verbilligt: Wasserstoff-Geheimtipp kauft in Deutschland und Dänemark zu
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
25.06.21Advent Technologies schließt endgültigen Vertrag zum Erwerb des Brennstoffzellen-Geschäfts der fischer group
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Advent Technologies Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Fuel Cell Systems Businesses of fischer Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Advent Technologies Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou to Address the Energy Council’s “European Hydrogen Conference”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21Advent Technologies Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou to Speak at Edison Open House: Transport Futures
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten