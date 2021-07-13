Advent Technologies to Showcase Fuel Cell Products for the Defense Industry at the USA Pavilion at DEFEA Defence Exhibition Athens

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that it will take part in the USA Pavilion at DEFEA Defence Exhibition on July 13-15, 2021, at the Metropolitan Expo in Athens, Greece. This high-profile international defense event will bring together leaders in the defense and security industry alongside companies from across the globe to present land, naval, aerospace, national, and cybersecurity defense systems.

Advent, alongside its subsidiary UltraCell, is hosting a booth to showcase portable fuel cell products as part of the USA Pavilion. The USA Pavilion will feature top U.S. companies and influencers in the defense industry. The DEFEA exhibition is organized by Rota exhibitions Greece, under the auspices of the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence, the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments (GDDIA) and the Hellenic Ministry of Shipping, with the support of the Hellenic Manufacturers Association of Defense Material, the Hellenic Aerospace Security and Defense Industries Group and the Hellenic Association of Space Industry. The USA Pavilion at the Exhibition is organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, under the auspices of the Embassy of the United States of America. The USA Pavilion will occupy more than 1,000m2, where 32 leading American defense industry companies will display state-of-the-art equipment, services, heavy vehicles, and U.S. military helicopters.