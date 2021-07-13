checkAd

Citi Introduces Citi Self Invest

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

Citi today is introducing Citi Self Invest, a self-directed digital offering designed to provide clients across the wealth continuum with a seamless and dynamic experience to help them achieve their financial goals.

Citi Self Invest offers Citi clients the ability to make no-cost self-directed investments in equities and ETFs with no-fee trades1 and no-account minimums, while providing educational resources to learn more about investing and personal finance. The offering will expand in the coming months to provide access to additional types of investments, including mutual funds. Once the account is open, clients can trade and manage accounts anytime and anywhere using the Citi Mobile App, with live support available 24/7.

“We’re thrilled to include Citi Self Invest as part of our commitment to providing our clients with the products and services needed to achieve their financial goals,” said David Poole, head of Citi US Consumer Wealth Management. “Citi Self Invest is one more way that we’re delivering a complete spectrum of investment experiences, ranging from award winning banking services to industry leading advice from our Financial Advisors – to providing our clients with the ability to make investment decisions in the palms of their hands.”

Earlier this year, Citi announced the creation of Citi Global Wealth to better connect assets and capabilities across Global Consumer Banking and the Institutional Clients Group, transforming client service across the wealth spectrum with an integrated platform.

“This is one more exciting way that we’re serving our clients all the way through the wealth continuum,” said Jim O’Donnell, head of Citi Global Wealth. “We’re making it easy and convenient – and this is just the beginning.”

The introduction of Citi Self Invest follows a number of other offerings, tools and digital enhancements that Citi has brought forward in the U.S., including:

  • Citi Wealth Builder, an easy-to-use, low-cost digital investing offering with professionally managed portfolios that is designed to help new and existing customers meet financial goals ranging from retirement to buying a home
  • Citi Wealth Advisor, a digital wealth planning tool that provides Citigold clients with personalized financial roadmaps designed to grow their wealth
  • Citigold Private Client (CPC), a value proposition that launched last year and is available to clients with $1 million or more in deposits and investments that provides an expanded set of benefits and a deeper level of planning capabilities for more complex needs such as charitable giving strategies and advanced estate planning
  • A nationwide Citigold Subscription Rebate program that offers Citigold clients $200 worth of annual rebates, and CPC clients with rebates up to $400, for use with some of the most popular online services and shopping and entertainment subscriptions available.

For more information about opening an account, please visit Citi Self Invest.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

1 Underlying ETF management fees apply.

Wertpapier


