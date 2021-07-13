Sysorex Government Services Awarded $10 Million Contract for Secure Video Relay Systems

The VRS system, customized, marketed and sold by SGS, is an integrated video communication system that provides communication capabilities to deaf and hearing-impaired inmates. This system uses video for American Sign Language (ASL) conversations between parties or through interpreters, and consists of several rack servers, a customized kiosk with an integrated ruggedized tablet computer, and other custom networking and software components.

“We are pleased to have been awarded this contract to expand our previous work implementing our VRS system in prison locations,” said Zaman Khan, President of SGS. “We welcome the opportunity to supply our client with this advanced and secure technology and to provide related ongoing support.”

Sysorex CEO Wayne Wasserberg added, “Our recent merger with TTM Digital Assets and Technologies has greatly improved SGS’ ability to expand its contract portfolio and pursue large revenue opportunities. We look forward to announcing additional SGS contract wins as the year progresses.”

SGS provides information technology and telecommunications solutions and services to government and commercial customers primarily in the United States. SGS’s goal is to deliver right-fit information technology solutions that help organizations reach their next level of business advantage. To that end, SGS provides a variety of IT services and technologies that enable customers to manage, protect, and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via mobile. For more information regarding SGS, please visit www.sysorexinc.com

