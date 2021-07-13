checkAd

Verizon Business and Mastercard Partner to Bring 5G to the Global Payments Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

What you need to know:

  • Harnessing Verizon’s 5G connectivity and the power of the Mastercard network, Verizon Business and Mastercard will work closely to innovate the future of payments and commerce.
  • Companies will work together to deliver solutions such as immersive retail technology, compelling point-of-sale experiences, and digital capabilities for small and medium businesses (SMBs).

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and PURCHASE, N.Y., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and Mastercard today announced a strategic partnership expected to drive transformational solutions for the global payments and commerce ecosystem. From contactless shopping and autonomous checkout technology to Cloud Point of Sale (POS) solutions, Mastercard and Verizon Business will collaborate to deliver scalable innovations that drive the industry forward and create new experiences for consumers and businesses alike.

Verizon and Mastercard will work closely to unlock Internet of Things (IoT) sensor connectivity with near real-time edge computing to power the fintech, payments and banking industries, in addition to working to arm SMBs with hyper-automated and immersive commerce experiences. This includes:

  • Enabling smartphones or connected devices to seamlessly accept payment: Mastercard’s commitment to delivering contactless payments at scale will be coupled with Verizon 5G to turn certain connected devices into commerce-enabled devices. This includes Tap on Phone, which allows any business to deliver new and best-in-class contactless consumer experiences by turning qualifying smartphones into acceptance devices.
  • Unlocking touchless retail shopping experiences: Verizon 5G and Mobile Edge Computing will be integrated with Mastercard’s retail technology solutions to reduce hardware requirements for autonomous checkout in-store, with a goal of faster deployments and new use cases, such as mobile updates, voice and video ordering, and more.
  • Creating new ways to consume physical and digital goods: Verizon and Mastercard will collaborate to create a digitally motivated network that allows both firms to insert new, innovative solutions that can entice further personalized consumer shopping experiences. This includes potential use cases such as access control for unattended retail stores and home door lock.
  • Empowering small business digital readiness: Verizon and Mastercard will continue to explore ways that 5G mobility, business internet and near real-time edge computing can provide real time access to industry best practices customized for SMBs through Mastercard’s Digital Doors curriculum, helping businesses drive greater efficiencies and effectiveness in their online operations to meet customer needs.
  • Enhancing the bill pay experience for Verizon customers: Verizon will tap Mastercard’s Bill Pay Exchange real-time messaging network to enable enhanced, immediate communication between consumers and billers. Bill Pay Exchange will allow Verizon to streamline bills paid through digital banking channels, digitize paper bills and deliver a mobile-first solution, reducing costs and enhancing the payment experience for Verizon customers. Verizon will also leverage technology from Ethoca, a Mastercard company, to quickly identify and resolve fraud.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Business and Mastercard Partner to Bring 5G to the Global Payments Industry What you need to know: Harnessing Verizon’s 5G connectivity and the power of the Mastercard network, Verizon Business and Mastercard will work closely to innovate the future of payments and commerce.Companies will work together to deliver solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Uxin Announces Closing of First Tranche of Financing Transaction for US$100 million and Changes to ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board