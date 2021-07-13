Verizon Business and Mastercard Partner to Bring 5G to the Global Payments Industry

What you need to know:



Harnessing Verizon’s 5G connectivity and the power of the Mastercard network, Verizon Business and Mastercard will work closely to innovate the future of payments and commerce.

Companies will work together to deliver solutions such as immersive retail technology, compelling point-of-sale experiences, and digital capabilities for small and medium businesses (SMBs).

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and PURCHASE, N.Y., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and Mastercard today announced a strategic partnership expected to drive transformational solutions for the global payments and commerce ecosystem. From contactless shopping and autonomous checkout technology to Cloud Point of Sale (POS) solutions, Mastercard and Verizon Business will collaborate to deliver scalable innovations that drive the industry forward and create new experiences for consumers and businesses alike.

Verizon and Mastercard will work closely to unlock Internet of Things (IoT) sensor connectivity with near real-time edge computing to power the fintech, payments and banking industries, in addition to working to arm SMBs with hyper-automated and immersive commerce experiences. This includes: