Cellectar Announces Expansion of Ongoing Collaboration Agreement with IntoCell Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Preclinical Data Supports Further Development of Multiple Novel Phospholipid Drug Conjugates (PDCs)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has expanded its ongoing collaboration with IntoCell Inc., a biotechnology company based in South Korea.

The parties have been collaborating on combining IntoCell’s validated novel Ortho-Hydroxy Protected Aryl Sulfate (OHPAS) linker chemistry with Cellectar’s validated novel targeting platform, phospholipid ethers (PLEs) to develop new PDCs. IntoCell’s platform significantly enhances the utility of traditional antibody drug conjugate linkers by customizing the entire linker to a specific project. The collaboration has exceeded the necessary preclinical results to warrant further development and the initiation of Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies with multiple payloads. Cellectar will have the right to globally develop and commercialize any OHPAS containing PDC.

“Since initiating our multi-target collaboration, Cellectar has been able to advance various PDC candidates which leverage the differentiated advantages of IntoCell’s technology,” said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar. “Through this arrangement we are excited to broaden our research into next-generation targeted therapies and anticipate the development of additional candidates for Cellectar’s growing small molecule PDC pipeline.”

“We have built a strong partnership with Cellectar through the multi-target PDC platform collaboration. Our partnership has validated the use of PLEs with our novel OHPAS linker platform technology and the competitive potential of these innovative PDCs. This validation has led to the expansion of our collaboration,” said Tae Kyo Park, Founder and CEO of IntoCell. “We will continue to cooperate closely with Cellectar to accelerate the advancement of IntoCell-related PDC candidates into clinical trials.”

About IntoCell and the OHPAS linker 
IntoCell is a Korea-based biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialisation of novel antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform technologies comprising scaffold moiety, ligands, toxins, linkers and conjugation methods. IntoCell has developed a novel self-immolative Ortho-Hydroxy Protected Aryl Sulfate (OHPAS) linker that works with a wide variety of functional groups, triggering groups, and both phenolic and non-phenolic payloads. The resulting ADCs have proven to be highly stable in chemical and biological environments and have demonstrated excellent potencies in-vitro and in-vivo. IntoCell has also developed proprietary benzodiazepine dimers and modified duocarmycinoids that show high potency with improved safety in preclinical models. IntoCell has created an OHPAS Linker-toxin Library containing a variety of toxins that can be optimized for the fast delivery of a pre-clinical candidate in novel ADC programs.

