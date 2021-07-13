checkAd

Clean Energy Leaders to Speak at Wood Mackenzie’s North America Power & Renewables Conference

Join executives from U.S. Department of Energy, CAISO, Goldman Sachs, Engie and other leading organizations on July 27, 28 to assess President Biden’s climate ambition

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Joe Biden has ramped up the US climate goal to achieve a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels. The revised version of the CLEAN Future Act introduced earlier this year by leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee signals a path towards a substantial transformation of the US power sector.

Under the proposed legislation, a national clean energy standard will mandate that all retail electricity suppliers provide an increasing supply of clean electricity to consumers starting in 2023, rising to 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

Similar requirements will also affect the transportation, building, and industrial sector, authorizing $565 billion in federal spending over ten years to enable deep decarbonization.

As national energy regulators, utilities, renewable developers, and institutional and private investors look to deliver on the US decarbonization pledge, Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK), will gather North American energy industry leaders at its North America Power & Renewables Conference on July 27 – July 28.

The digital conference brings together CEOs, policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders and regulators to weigh up the implications of the Biden Administration’s climate ambition and discuss how the region can meet decarbonisation targets using an already challenged power grid during extreme weather conditions.

As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts, and a top-tier speaker line-up including representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy, CAISO, Goldman Sachs, Engie, NYISO, Silicon Ranch, and Citi, the North America Power & Renewables Conference offers the opportunity to connect with leading renewable developers and utilities. Delegates will also connect with transmission operators, national and North American energy regulatory bodies, investment entities and technology providers.

Each day will include a breakout session enabling delegates to connect directly with other attendees, Wood Mackenzie analysts and exhibitors.

Key themes on the agenda include:

  • How the CLEAN Future Act Will Transform the US Power Landscape in the 2020s
  • Keynote Interview with the U.S. Department of Energy
  • The Aftermath of the Texas Deep Freeze
  • The Next Steps for U.S. Renewable Project Finance
  • Critical Transmission Infrastructure Needs in Response to the Renewables Boom
  • The Policy Incentives and Technology Advancements That Will Drive Decarbonization Success
  • How Innovation and Digital Tools are Enabling Better Solar and Wind Performance at Lower Operational Costs
  • Why Long-Duration Energy Storage is the Pillar of Deep Decarbonization
  • Trading Further out Futures: How High Renewable Penetration and Transmission Congestion are Shifting the Dynamics of Power Trading in the US
  • How Transportation Electrification Holds the Potential to Change the Game for Grid Flexibility

Leading experts speaking at the North America Power & Renewables Conference include:

