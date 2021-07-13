AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Appointment of Senior Government Affairs and Capital Markets Executive Amy Griffith to Board of Directors

Amy Griffith is Wells Fargo’s State & Local Government Relations Senior Leader for the NorthEast Region encompassing Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine. She was recruited to Wells Fargo’s Government Relations and Public Policy team in 2019. In this role, Griffith leads Wells Fargo’s legislative and political agenda in her region and manages relationships with state and local policymakers as well as community stakeholders. From 2008-2019, Griffith led government relations for sixteen states in the Eastern United States for TIAA for over a decade. In her role at TIAA, she successfully lobbied for multiple high-profile issues, including landmark pension reform legislation adopted in Pennsylvania. Prior to that, she worked in the aerospace, high tech, education, private and public sectors, and has managed multiple high-profile political campaigns at the local, state and national level. She is a graduate of Gwynedd-Mercy College and holds a Bachelor of Arts in History.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers reliable, financially robust solutions for high value crops through proprietary facility design and automation, announces that it has appointed senior government affairs executive, Amy E. Griffith, to the Company’s board of directors. Ms. Griffith will serve on the board's Executive Compensation, Audit, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Ms. Griffith stated, “I am honored to join the board of AgriFORCE to help raise awareness and assist in advancing the Company’s disruptive business model around its unique IP and next generation agricultural facility. In stark contrast to traditional indoor growing environments, this facility is designed to allow plants to achieve their full genetic yield optimization, providing a convenient, pesticide free, fresh, and sustainable product offering. I look forward to working closely with the management and board of AgriFORCE to help maximize value for shareholders.”

"I am pleased to welcome Amy, as a new independent director to the AgriFORCE board and value her expertise on financial, regulatory and government matters," said Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE. "She joins AgriFORCE at an exciting time, as we prepare for the commercialization phase of our proprietary and patent pending facility design and automated growing system. Importantly, consumers are increasingly seeking out fresh, locally grown produce and ingredients; however, there are multiple issues such as crop and pesticide drift – including into the water table. In addition, given current crop yields, availability of arable land and projected population growth, many believe today’s farming methods will be insufficient to meet the needs of the world's population. Current greenhouse and indoor growing technologies do not fundamentally address ideal growing conditions and are often environmentally unfriendly. We believe the COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted the urgent issues facing the current food supply chain and we believe Amy’s background in both government relations and financial markets will be invaluable as we raise awareness around these pressing challenges and our unique solutions. We also believe her appointment illustrates our commitment to the highest levels of corporate governance.”