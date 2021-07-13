checkAd

Cheers to the New Bud Light, Toronto Ultra Partnership

Bud Light becomes the Official Beer of the Toronto Ultra

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OAM), a leading global esports and entertainment organization, announced today that Bud Light (NYSE:BUD) is the Official Beer Partner of the Toronto Ultra, Canada's Call of Duty team.

The new partnership is focused on creating custom content and celebrating big moments with Ultra fans. The collaboration will include a player-focused social media content campaign that will give Ultra players the opportunity to give their hot takes on a range of topics within the Call of Duty community. Fans can also expect to be taken behind-the-scenes at the Stage 5 Major and Call of Duty League (CDL) Champs with exclusive content.

"Continuing to expand into the world of esports in Canada is an exciting move for us, and we're thrilled to leverage the Bud Light brand to help raise awareness for the Toronto ULTRA players and gaming culture overall," said Mike D'Agostini, Senior Marketing Director, Bud Light Canada. "The team shares Bud Light's fun and social spirit, and we're eager to produce collaborative content this summer that fans across all our brands can enjoy."

"As we have seen recently, Toronto Ultra have given our fans so much to cheer about and having a massive brand like Bud Light to celebrate the big moments in Stage 5 and throughout CDL playoffs will be a game-changer for us as we continue to reach new and diverse audiences," said Tyler Keenan, VP of Global Partnerships at OverActive.

In another first for OverActive Media and its franchises, the partnership will see a special collaboration take place where a limited-edition playoff can will be designed and sold publicly to celebrate Toronto Ultra’s playoff run through the CDL Champs. Visuals of the new can and details will be launched in early August.

"From everything that I see online, and in their marketing, Bud Light is a fun, social and inclusive brand, and I think their addition to our roster of partners, is a perfect fit! We hear a lot about partners wanting to fuel gamers, and I think there's a good chance we will happily use this fuel, responsibly of course," added Methodz, Toronto Ultra player.  

Bud Light joins a growing list of industry-leading brands that includes Bell, Canon, Red Bull, Universal Music Canada, SkipTheDishes, Jack Link's, EPOS, and TD Bank that are working alongside OverActive to drive the optimal fan experience.

About Bud Light 
Bud Light has been brewed in Canada since 1986 using the finest malted barley and premium hops that impart a smooth and light taste and crisp finish. As one of the fastest growing beer brands in Canada, the brand has grown to include their line of Flavours, as well as Bud Light Seltzers. For more information, visit www.budlight.ca or Facebook.com/BudLightCanada. 

PR CONTACTS

Paulo Senra
Head of Communications and Public Relations, OverActive Media
psenra@oam.gg
416-882-7919

Joel Shaffer
Public Relations
jshaffer@longviewcomms.ca
416-670-6468

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Liga de Videojuegos Profesional League of Legends Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) in the Counter Strike: Global Offensive, operating as the MAD Lions in Flashpoint, a franchised league operated by B Site Inc. (a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90887fd4-4c10-4d30 ...





