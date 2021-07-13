Cheers to the New Bud Light, Toronto Ultra Partnership

The new partnership is focused on creating custom content and celebrating big moments with Ultra fans. The collaboration will include a player-focused social media content campaign that will give Ultra players the opportunity to give their hot takes on a range of topics within the Call of Duty community. Fans can also expect to be taken behind-the-scenes at the Stage 5 Major and Call of Duty League (CDL) Champs with exclusive content.

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OAM), a leading global esports and entertainment organization, announced today that Bud Light (NYSE: BUD ) is the Official Beer Partner of the Toronto Ultra, Canada's Call of Duty team.

"Continuing to expand into the world of esports in Canada is an exciting move for us, and we're thrilled to leverage the Bud Light brand to help raise awareness for the Toronto ULTRA players and gaming culture overall," said Mike D'Agostini, Senior Marketing Director, Bud Light Canada. "The team shares Bud Light's fun and social spirit, and we're eager to produce collaborative content this summer that fans across all our brands can enjoy."

"As we have seen recently, Toronto Ultra have given our fans so much to cheer about and having a massive brand like Bud Light to celebrate the big moments in Stage 5 and throughout CDL playoffs will be a game-changer for us as we continue to reach new and diverse audiences," said Tyler Keenan, VP of Global Partnerships at OverActive.

In another first for OverActive Media and its franchises, the partnership will see a special collaboration take place where a limited-edition playoff can will be designed and sold publicly to celebrate Toronto Ultra’s playoff run through the CDL Champs. Visuals of the new can and details will be launched in early August.

"From everything that I see online, and in their marketing, Bud Light is a fun, social and inclusive brand, and I think their addition to our roster of partners, is a perfect fit! We hear a lot about partners wanting to fuel gamers, and I think there's a good chance we will happily use this fuel, responsibly of course," added Methodz, Toronto Ultra player.

Bud Light joins a growing list of industry-leading brands that includes Bell, Canon, Red Bull, Universal Music Canada, SkipTheDishes, Jack Link's, EPOS, and TD Bank that are working alongside OverActive to drive the optimal fan experience.

