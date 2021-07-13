Tenable Announces Date for its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

checkAd

COLUMBIA, Md., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Tenable will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-877-407-9716 or internationally at 1-201-493-6779. A webcast replay will be available after the call until August 10, 2021.

About Tenable
Tenable, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Investor Contact:
Erin Karney
Tenable
investors@tenable.com

Media Contact:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com





