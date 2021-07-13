Tenable Announces Date for its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

COLUMBIA, Md., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Tenable will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com . A live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-877-407-9716 or internationally at 1-201-493-6779. A webcast replay will be available after the call until August 10, 2021.