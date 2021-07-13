THOMASVILLE, GA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week the Company crowned the winners in three events; Legends of Runeterra, Minion Masters, and our play-over-time Clash Royale Teams tournament. With a combined total of over 750 players registered, this was another great week for the competitive players that call GGToor home. We are continuing to expand capacity, and remain on track to offer 18 events a month by year's end! Our discord also continues to grow at a strong pace, and we expect to hit the 8,000 member milestone in the weeks ahead.

We were excited to present our $1,000 Minion Masters tournament this weekend, working with support from the game’s developer, BetaDwarf, along with Community Gaming and TEAM MANA FRENZY. BadAsAFish80 was at the helm of the Twitch Stream production, joined for commentary and analysis by Cosmic_Vortex42 and DfogoX. To maximize the viewer experience, the match play featured TEAM MANA FRENZY's dual-deck technology, enabling the viewers to see both player's hands in real-time.

This tournament was a 1v1 format with Dual Elimination brackets. In the winner's bracket, dragoN bested Set and Katt defeated DeathShoot to earn the right to face each other in the Winner’s Bracket Finals. Katt continued his perfect run for the day, sweeping Dragon 3-0 and punching his ticket into the Grand Finals without dropping a single game!

After dropping to the lower bracket, both DeathShoot and dragoN had some stiff competition but managed to make their way past the remaining competition and square off against each other in the Loser's Bracket Finals. Both players are top level competitors, but it was dragoN who was able to take the series, 3-1, forcing a rematch against Katt in the Grand Finals.

In game 1, dragoN’s Milloween deck featured the very rarely seen Gambler’s Ball, but it was not enough to break Katt's win streak. dragoN next queued with Mordar against Katt's Apep deck, and managed to blemish Katt's perfect day, finally securing a game win against him. The two went on to trade the next 2 games as well, tying the series at 2-2 and moving on to the deciding game of the match. Katt showed why his name is legendary in Minion Master circles, closing out the tournament with his Milloween beating dragoN's Apep - securing the match, and the first-place prize of $350! Congratulations Katt!